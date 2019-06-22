Flying Squirrels to Welcome Four Millionth Fan Next Week

FUNNVILLE - The Richmond Flying Squirrels expect to welcome the four millionth fan in Flying Squirrels franchise history to The Diamond on Monday or Tuesday during the upcoming homestand from June 24-30.

"We often say we are in the memory making business, and to think four million fans have made memories with the Flying Squirrels is yet another reason to celebrate during this All-Star tenth season," Flying Squirrels VP & COO Todd "Parney" Parnell said.

As a franchise, the Flying Squirrels have welcomed 3,993,356 fans - 6,644 fans shy of four million -- through the Squirrely Gates since the team's inception in 2010. The Flying Squirrels lead the Eastern League in both average (6,051) and overall attendance (199,684) for the 2019 season.

The four millionth fan will receive a customized Flying Squirrels No. 4 "Millionth Fan" jersey, season tickets for the 2020 season with a full-season parking pass and a 10th season swag bag. The fan will also be crowned in the stands at The Diamond during the middle of the 7th inning on the date the milestone is reached.

Richmond has led the Eastern League in average attendance five times since the team's first season in 2010 (2018, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2010), including a franchise-best average of 6,689 fans per game in 2013. The Flying Squirrels have led the Eastern League in overall attendance four times since 2010 (2015, 2014, 2012, 2010), including a franchise-record 463,842 fans in 2010. Richmond has never ranked lower than second in either average or overall attendance in franchise history.

April 4, 2019 marked the 10th consecutive season the Flying Squirrels announced a sellout on Opening Night, with 9,845 in attendance to watch Richmond play Hartford. The 9,845 fans was tied for the most-ever at The Diamond in Flying Squirrels franchise history. The Flying Squirrels have announced 50 sellouts in franchise history, including two during the 2019 season.

The Flying Squirrels host the Eastern League All-Star Week presented by Genworth, which begins on Sunday, July 7 with Mayor Levar Stoney's All-Star Week Kickoff, a free event on Brown's Island with live music and selections from Richmond's renowned food and beverage scene. The events continue with the All-Star Country Music Jam on Monday, July 8, featuring headliners Big & Rich at Virginia Credit Union Live at Richmond Raceway. The All-Star Celebrity Home Run Derby takes place on Tuesday, July 9 at The Diamond, featuring stars from across the sports and entertainment world. The week concludes with the Eastern League All-Star Game on Wednesday, July 10. For tickets and information, visit SquirrelsBaseball.com/AllStar.

