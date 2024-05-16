Rally 'Caps Steal 5-3 Win

PEORIA, IL - The West Michigan Whitecaps spent most of Thursday afternoon trailing the Peoria Chiefs but plated four runs over the final two innings as part of a 5-3, come-from-behind win at Dozer Park.

A three-hit day from outfielder Seth Stephenson was capped by a tiebreaking, two-run single in the ninth inning to help West Michigan pick up their second straight victory as 'Caps pitchers held Peoria hitters to just three runs and just five combined total tallied on the series.

Thursday's afternoon tilt saw Peoria take the early lead when Alex Iadisernia's run-scoring double scored William Sullivan in the third to give the Chiefs a 1-0 lead. The 'Caps answered back in the following frame when Stephenson tripled and came home on Max Anderson's groundout to even the contest at one. In the bottom of the inning, Brody Moore's RBI-single plated Leo Bernal to return Peoria's lead, which Moore extended in the seventh with his second home run of the season - a solo shot to extend the lead to 3-1. In the eighth, Peoria pitcher Zane Mills issued a pair of bases-loaded walks to Anderson and Luke Gold to help West Michigan tie the game at three. The score remained the same until the ninth when Stephenson lined a go-ahead two-run single into left-center field to give West Michigan a 5-3 lead. 'Caps reliever Cleiverth Perez (2-0) tossed the final two innings out of the bullpen and struck out the final four batters he faced to earn his second win as a Whitecaps pitcher.

The Whitecaps record jumps to 17-19, while Peoria falls to 13-23. Chiefs reliever Nathanael Heredia (1-2) gave up a pair of 'Caps runs in the ninth despite striking out five hitters in taking his second loss of 2024. Danny Serretti and Peyton Graham each reached base twice, helping to aid the bottom of the 'Caps lineup.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps and Peoria Chiefs continue this series Friday at 8:05 pm. Whitecaps pitcher Jaden Hamm, holding the lowest ERA in the Midwest League, gets the start for West Michigan against Chiefs lefty Brycen Mautz. Don't miss the action; tune into broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 7:50 pm on 106.1 FM ' The Ticket ' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids. Get tickets for all 2024 home contests or listen to games live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

