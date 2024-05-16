4-Run 11th Leads Cubs to Opening Win

May 16, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







FORT WAYNE, IN - Tuesday's 12-inning, 3:42 marathon, ended with the Cubs never trailing and taking the opener at Parkview Field 8-5 over the TinCaps.

The 10th inning began with the Cubs not scoring and Angel Gonzalez needing to keep the home team off the board despite beginning with a runner on second base an no outs. Gonzalez was up to the task though and sent a 4-4 game into the 11th.

With the corner infielders charging to begin the frame, Casey Opitz popped a bunt single over the head of Devin Ortiz that was placed perfectly over his head and fair down the line at third base. Rafael Morel (3-4, HR, 3 RBI, 3 R, BB, SB) followed with a single of his own through the left side of the infield that put South Bend ahead 5-4. After a sac bunt and a strikeout, Jefferson Rojas (3-6, 3 RBI, 2 R, 2B) came up with the bases loaded and two outs. He smoked a 2-run single and Felix Stevens (2-5, 2 RBI, BB) added another RBI hit to cap the inning.

With the lead at 8-4, Gonzalez returned to the slab and got the first two batters out in the home half of the inning. But then three straight reached base with Albert Fabian launching a run-scoring double down the line in left to make it 8-5, Ortiz getting plunked by a pitch, and then Nerwillian Cedeño working a walk. With the bases loaded Gonzalez struck out Griffin Doersching swinging to end the game.

Fort Wayne left 16 batters on base in the contest, including the bases loaded in the sixth and 11th. South Bend meanwhile went 10-for-21 with runners in scoring position and left 11 aboard.

Will Sanders (5 IP, H, 0 R, 3 BB, 3 K) delivered his best start as a pro with a career long five inning outing and no damage dealt against him.

Morel scored the first run of the game back in the third. He came in for Ed Howard in the second inning and quickly announced his presence with a single off of Enmanuel Pinales, followed by him swiping second base, and scoring on a Pedro Ramirez single.

In the fifth the Cubs added three more runs. Morel's first homer of the season was a laser down the line in left that just stayed fair over the tall portion of the wall. With two outs Rojas and Stevens both knocked in runs with clutch hits.

The Cubs staff combined allowed just five hits in 11 innings but buoyed the TinCaps offense with 10 walks, three hit batsman, two wild pitches, and three errors made but the South Bend defense.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.