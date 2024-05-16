TinCaps Game Information: May 16 vs. South Bend Cubs
May 16, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
Fort Wayne TinCaps (13-22) vs. South Bend Cubs (14-21)
Thursday, May 16 | 7:05 p.m. | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, IN
LHP Miguel Cienfuegos vs. RHP Luis Devers
Video: Bally Live app (FREE) & MiLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCaps.com
LAST GAME: Thanks to a clutch RBI double by Devin Ortiz, the TinCaps walked off the Cubs, 3-2. In his High-A debut, Jay Beshears scored the game-winning run. Starter Jagger Haynes went 6 innings allowing 2 runs.
CLOSE CALLS: Of the TinCaps' first 14 games, only 1 was decided by more than 3 runs. In all, the 'Caps have played 13 one-run games (most in MWL), 8 two-run games, and 2 three-run games... The TinCaps also have played 7 extra-inning games (most in MWL) and have 2 walk-off wins.
RALLY CAPS: The TinCaps have overcome a deficit in 8 of their 13 wins.
MANAGERIAL TIES: Not only is TinCaps outfielder Kai Murphy the son of Brewers manager Pat Murphy, South Bend manager Nick Lovullo is the son of Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo (luh-VEL-oh).
DEFENSE: TinCaps catchers rank 2nd in the MWL in caught stealing % at 28% (the league average is 22%). Individually, Anthony Vilar ranks 5th in CS (8), while Ethan Salas ranks 8th (7)... The TinCaps also lead the league in outfield assists (9). Individually, Kai Murphy has the most (5).
KAI MURPHY: 11 doubles, 2nd in MWL... 3 sac bunts, 3rd in MWL.
HOMER BUSH JR: 16 stolen bases, 2nd in MWL... 10-game hitting streak (2nd longest in MWL right now to only South Bend's Reivaj Garcia - 12).
ANTHONY VILAR: 12-game on-base streak (7th longest in MWL right now). Slashing .268 / .375 / .463 / .838 OPS during stretch.
JAY BESHEARS: Made High-A debut last night (1-3, R)... In 28 games with Single-A Lake Elsinore, was leading the Cal League in OBP (.489) and walks (31), while ranking 3rd in AVG (.320) and 4th in OPS (.943).
