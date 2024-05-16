Maitan Assigned to Cedar Rapids

May 16, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. INF Kevin Maitan has been signed by the Minnesota Twins and has been assigned to high-A Cedar Rapids. Maitan will wear #26. This move was announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2024 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 29 active players, with five on the injured list.

Cedar Rapids plays game three of its six-game series against Quad Cities tonight at 6:35.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.