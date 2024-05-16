Maitan Assigned to Cedar Rapids
May 16, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. INF Kevin Maitan has been signed by the Minnesota Twins and has been assigned to high-A Cedar Rapids. Maitan will wear #26. This move was announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.
The 2024 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 29 active players, with five on the injured list.
Cedar Rapids plays game three of its six-game series against Quad Cities tonight at 6:35.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from May 16, 2024
- Dragons MVP Students Neil and Lola to Deliver One-Of-A-Kind Ceremonial First Pitch on Friday - Dayton Dragons
- Memorial Day Weekend Means a Sunday Night Game in South Bend - South Bend Cubs
- Maitan Assigned to Cedar Rapids - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Ortiz Walk-Off Double Sinks Cubs, 3-2 - South Bend Cubs
- 4-Run 11th Leads Cubs to Opening Win - South Bend Cubs
- Whitecaps Win in Ten, 3-1 - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Loons Withstand Dragons' Late Push, Win 8-5 - Great Lakes Loons
- Whitecaps Clip Chiefs in 10 Innings - Peoria Chiefs
- Dragons Battle Back But Fall to Loons on Wednesday - Dayton Dragons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cedar Rapids Kernels Stories
- Maitan Assigned to Cedar Rapids
- Morris Dominates as Kernels Blank River Bandits 3-0
- Harry's Walk-off Base Hit Leads Bunnies Past River Bandits 6-5
- Olivar's Two-Run Triple Leads Kernels over Cubs 4-2 in 10 Innings
- Kernels Rally Falls Short in 4-3 Loss to South Bend