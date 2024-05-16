Ortiz Walk-Off Double Sinks Cubs, 3-2

May 16, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

FORT WAYNE, IN - It was another night where the TinCaps offense did little to nothing but was aided by Cubs mistakes. The game-winning hit came with two down in the ninth inning after the first two batters had been retired. Jay Beshears picked up a single, his first hit in his High-A debut, and then Devin Ortiz hit a sharp liner just over the glove of Pedro Ramirez at second base. Beshears was going to make it to third but they wound up sending him home after Rafael Morel bobbled the. ball and then fell down in right field. Game over.

Aaron Perry (4 IP, 3 H, ER, 0 BB, 2 K) worked through four solid innings on just 45 pitches in his first start since 2021. He squared off against 21-year-old Jagger Haynes (6 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K) in a pitcher's duel at Parkview Field.

South Bend began the scoring in the fourth as a Jonathon Long rocketed a double to right-center field, moved up to third on some nice base running on a ground out to short, and then scored on a two-out Brian Kalmer infield single. Kalmer's single slowly rolled down the third base line and Beshears never really had a chance to get the out at first.

In the bottom of the same inning Fort Wayne would pull things level. Kai Murphy picked up an infield hit of his own to begin the inning and a one out single from Homer Bush Jr. gave the TinCaps their best scoring chance against Perry. With men at first and second, Perry lifted his left leg home but then appeared to get a spike stuck and had to bring that leg down without throwing the ball home. A crucial balk call advanced both runners and allowed Murphy to score on a groundout to first that followed.

Casey Opitz sent a towering blast down the left field line that just snuck over the tall wall for his third homer of the season, 2-1 Cubs.

Perry gave way to Tyler Santana (3 IP, H, ER, 3 BB, 0 K) who put up back-to-back quick scoreless innings into the seventh. Consecutive walks began the inning but the right-hander from Miami had a chance to escape still clinging to a lead after he induced a 6-4-3 double play from Ortiz. However, Nerwillian Cedeño hit a hot shot up the middle to again tie the game.

Fort Wayne's offense entered the series last in the league in average, slugging, OPS, and homers but this pesky group trailed 4-0 Tuesday and came back to send it extras, and then came back twice on Wednesday night. When they've scored though, it's generally been with a little help from the Cubs.

South Bend's offense could manage much against Bradgeley Rodriguez or Tyler Morgan, who combined for three shutout innings in relief.

Then came the two-out rally in the ninth. Ortiz's double gave Mitchell Tyranski his first run allowed of the season ending his scoreless streak at 7.2 innings, and it also gave Fort Wayne their first lead of the series.

