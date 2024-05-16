DL Hall Scheduled for Rehab Start with Timber Rattlers on Sunday

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Milwaukee Brewers have announced that DL Hall is scheduled to make a rehabilitation start for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on May 19 at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. The Timber Rattlers host the Beloit Sky Carp at 1:10pm for the game on Sunday afternoon.

Hall joined the Brewers organization as a part of the blockbuster trade that sent former Timber Rattlers pitcher and Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes to the Baltimore Orioles in February. He is currently working his way back from a sprained left knee that he suffered fielding a bunt against the St. Louis Cardinals on April 20. Hall completed two simulated innings before the Brewers hosted the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field on Tuesday before his assignment to Wisconsin.

Tickets are available for Sunday's Timber Rattlers game at the website . The first 1,000 fans into the stadium on Sunday will receive a Garrett Mitchell bobblehead courtesy of Pepsi.

The game is also a Brewers Sunday with 107.5, The Fan and Timber Rattlers players are set to wear their 2024 Brewers-themed jerseys and caps. Catch on the Field is presented by TruGreen from noon to 12:30pm to allow fans to get on the outfield - weather permitting - to play catch. Wisconsin players will be available for a postgame autograph session courtesy of Fox Cities Cards.

