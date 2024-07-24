Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Announce 2025 Home Schedule

July 24, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The 2025 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers home schedule is here! The Midwest League affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers will open the 2025 season at home on Friday, April 4. The Cedar Rapids Kernels will be the guests who begin next year's schedule of Midwest League games at Neuroscience Group Field.

There are 66 games on the home schedule for next season with eleven games in April, fifteen in May, thirteen in June, twelve in July, and fifteen in August. The final home game of the 2025 season is set for Sunday, August 31 against the Quad Cities River Bandits. The start times and road games on the schedule will be announced soon.

Highlights for the home schedule include a three-game against the Beloit Sky Carp in an Independence Day Weekend series from July 4-6 and two East Division teams from the Midwest League making their first visits to the Fox Cities in a while. The Lansing Lugnuts come to town for the first time since 2023 and the Lake County Captains are here at Neuroscience Group Field for the first time since 2019. There is also one home series against the South Bend Cubs from July 8-13.

Please note that the series with Lansing from April 15 through 19 includes a split doubleheader on Friday, April 18 with a pair of nine-inning, single-admission games. This day-night doubleheader will give the teams Easter Sunday as an off day.

Fans with current ticket packages who wish to renew may do so now through the Timber Rattlers website or by contacting the Ticket Office at Neuroscience Group Field during regular business hours. T he Ticket Office is open Monday through Friday from 9:00am to 5:00pm to assist you in-person or over the phone at (920) 733-4152.

Those looking to purchase a new ticket package for the 2025 may do online through this link or by calling our ticket office at 920-733-4152.

Fans should mark their calendars for the annual Pick-A-Seat event at Neuroscience Group Field on Tuesday, September 10. This event allows fans to see available seat locations and packages for 2025. We will be hosting a watch party of the Timber Rattlers first playoff game since 2016 on that day, too, since this year's Pick-A-Seat coincides with the Timber Rattlers playing game one of the West Division Finals on the road. Pick-A-Seat will start at 4:00pm and continue until the end of the Rattlers playoff game. More details on the event will be made available as they are finalized.

For details on 2024 playoff tickets for Game Two of the West Division Finals on September 12 and how to purchase an official 2024 Timber Rattlers Playoff T-Shirt, please check this link.

Individual tickets for the remaining games of the 2024 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Ticket Office located at Neuroscience Group Field. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.