Bautista, Jr., Nuts Rally from 6-2 Down to Beat Whitecaps

July 24, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - Trailing 6-2 late, the Lansing Lugnuts (13-13, 45-46) rallied to tie the game in the eighth before beating the West Michigan Whitecaps (12-13, 43-48), 7-6, on a Danny Bautista, Jr. two-out ninth-inning RBI single on Wednesday afternoon at LMCU Ballpark.

The Lugnuts have won six consecutive road games, two shy of tying the franchise record.

The game seesawed: The Whitecaps took a 1-0 lead in the first inning against Luis Morales on a Roberto Campos RBI single, but left the bases loaded. Lansing answered with two runs in the third against Carlos Marcano, taking a 2-1 lead with two outs when Bautista, Jr. singled home Jose Escorche, a combination that would haunt West Michigan again before the game was through.

The 'Caps appeared to have put the game away with a big sixth inning against Jack Owen, collecting six consecutive base hits and scoring five runs, capped by a Josh Crouch automatic RBI double. As it turned out, they would not have another base runner; Owen retired the final three batters of the sixth, Dylan Hall worked perfect seventh and eighth innings, and Diego Barrera fanned two in a perfect ninth.

The Whitecaps' relief was much shakier. With one out in the eighth, Zack Hess walked Escorche, allowed a single to Jonny Butler and an RBI double to Ryan Lasko and walked Bautista, Jr. before getting yanked. Matt Merrill walked Will Simpson to force in a run, bringing the Lugnuts within 6-4; struck out Luke Mann ; and walked Casey Yamauchi to force in another run before he too was sent to the showers. Tanner Kohlhepp then drilled Cameron Masterman with his first pitch, tying the score at 6-6, before escaping the inning with a groundout from CJ Rodriguez.

Kohlhepp remained on the mound for the ninth, where Escorche opened things with an infield single to short, taking second on a throwing error by Kevin McGonigle. After a Butler flyout and Lasko groundout, Bautista, Jr. muscled a base hit into right field to bring in Escorche with what proved to be the game-winning run.

Bautista, Jr. finished 2-for-4 with a walk, while Escorche went 2-for-3 with a walk and three runs scored.

In a no-decision, Lugnuts starter Morales struck out three batters while allowing a run on two hits and three walks in 3 1/3 innings.

Right-hander Jake Garland gets the ball for the third game of the six-game series, set for 6:35 p.m. Thursday. West Michigan answers with lefty Joe Adametz.

The Nuts play the Whitecaps through Sunday, next returning home from July 30 - August 4 for a six-game series against Dayton. For tickets and further information, visit milb.com/lansing or call (517) 485-4500.

