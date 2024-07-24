Captains Outlast Oat Milkers 6-5

July 24, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Lake County Captains (55-36) (14-11) six runs through the first four innings were enough, with the Great Lakes Loons (45-46) (11-14) falling by a run, a 6-5 final on a 77-degree Wednesday night at Dow Diamond. The Loons tonight transformed into the Malmo Oat Milkers, for the lone time this season.

- Josue De Paula delivered his first Dow Diamond home run and second in 15 games with Great Lakes. The Dodgers No. 2 prospect demolished a two-out three-run home run in the fifth inning. The 398-footer brought the score to 6-4 Lake County.

- Over the final four offensive half innings, the Oak Milkers left five on base. After loading the bases in the sixth with no outs, Captain reliever Shawn Rapp induced a popout and double play.

- Great Lakes tallied a run on a Kyle Nevin infield single in the eighth. With two on and no outs, the next three went down.

- Lake County had an excellent start. Cooper Ingle, the second batter of the game, hit a solo blast.

- The Captains had a four-run five-hit second inning. Four hits were for extra bases. Jorge Burgos belted a two-run homer.

- Oat Milkers starter Payton Martin allowed six runs, five earned through four innings. The 20-year-old struck out three.

- Nelson Quiroz had a two-hit night. Two singles, an RBI single in the fifth, and a leadoff knock in the seventh, where he was left on base.

Rounding Things Out

Three of the first seven games between Great Lakes and Lake County have been decided by one run.

Up Next

With the series tied at one, the Loons and Captains play tomorrow Thursday, July 25th. The first pitch is at 7:05 pm. It is 80s Night presented by Midland Center for the Arts. Thursday means Thirsty Thursday, brought to you by JP O'Sullivan. Half-off beers will be available all night.

