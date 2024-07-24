Hearn's Big Day Boosts Cubs Past Chiefs

SOUTH BEND, IN - Ethan Hearn drove in four runs and scored another Wednesday afternoon to lead the South Bend Cubs past the Chiefs 5-2 on Wednesday.

After tying the game at 1-1 in the fourth, Hearn's big blow came as part of a three-run sixth inning. With runners at first and second and the Chiefs leading 2-1, Hearn doubled to the alley in right center to score both Cubs runners and give South Bend a 3-2 edge. The next batter, Brian Kalmer, singled in Hearn to make it a 4-2 contest.

Hearn wasn't done an inning later. His line drive single scored Brett Bateman to give the Cubs a 5-2 lead that would become the final margin on Wednesday. Hearn tied his career high with four RBIs.

For Peoria, Johnfrank Salazar was in the middle of both Chiefs tallies. After doubling to lead-off the second, Salazar scampered home from third base while Miguel Villarroel navigated a long rundown between first and second. The run gave Peoria an early 1-0 lead.

In the top of the sixth, Tre Richardson singled off of rehabbing reliever Ben Leeper and promptly stole second and third to move into scoring position. Salazar delivered again, this time with a sac fly to deep center to give Peoria their brief 2-1 advantage. Leeper worked a clean seventh to depart with the win.

Chiefs starter Darlin Saladin saw his unique strikeout streak come to an end Wednesday. Saladin punched out four Cubs batters over 5 1/3 innings. Previously, Saladin had recorded eight strikeouts in four consecutive starts, the only Midwest League pitcher to accomplish the feat this season. He took the loss for Peoria.

The Chiefs never threatened against Cubs closer Nick Hull. He logged the final six outs to claim the save, sending Peoria to its sixth consecutive defeat.

Peoria will look to get back into the win column on Thursday in game three of the six-game series. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM EDT/6:05 PM CDT.

