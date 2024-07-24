Boadas Transferred from 7-Day IL to 60-Day IL
July 24, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. RHP Miguelangel Boadas has been transferred from the 7-day IL to the 60-day IL. This move was announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.
The 2024 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 26 active players, with six on the injured list.
Cedar Rapids continues its six-game road series against Quad Cities tonight at 6:30.
Boadas Transferred from 7-Day IL to 60-Day IL
