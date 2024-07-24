Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (7:05 PM vs. Fort Wayne)

Wednesday, July 24, 2024 l Game # 26 (92)

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Fort Wayne TinCaps (9-16, 37-54) at Dayton Dragons (15-10, 49-42)

RH Enmanuel Pinales (3-6, 3.16) vs. RH Ryan Cardona (5-4, 3.76)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliate of the San Diego Padres) in the second game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Streaks : The Dragons are 15-7 over their last 22 games. They are 36-23 (.610) over their last 59 (since May 12).

In the Standings : The Dragons are in first place in the East Division of the Midwest League (Second Half). They hold a two and one-half game lead over West Michigan for the available playoff spot.

Last Game: Tuesday : Dayton 12, Fort Wayne 7. Hector Rodriguez hit two home runs including a grand slam and drove in six runs, most RBI in a game for a Dayton player since Quin Cotton drove in six on June 5, 2021. The Dragons established season highs for most runs in a home game and most home runs in a home game. The grand slam by Rodriguez was the first of the season for a Dayton player, and he became the third Dayton player to hit two home runs in a game (joining Jay Allen II and Cam Collier). Carlos Jorge and Yan Contreras also had home runs for Dayton.

Team Notes

The Dragons scored 12 runs last night after scoring a total of four runs in their previous four games combined. They hit four home runs last night after hitting four in their previous 17 games combined.

The Dragons are 11-2 when their starting pitcher goes 6+ innings; 31-8 when the starter goes 5+.

The Dragons are 45-27 (.625) in nights games; 4-15 (.211) in day games.

The Dragons rank second in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (8,036), trailing #1 Indianapolis (8,211).

Player Notes

Carlos Jorge over his last 10 games is batting .324 with two home runs, three doubles, seven walks, five stolen bases, and an OPS of 1.027.

Hector Rodriguez over his last 2 games is 5 for 9 with 2 home runs and 8 RBI.

Dragons starting pitcher Ryan Cardona has not allowed a hit over his last two starts. He has become just the second pitcher in all Minor League Baseball in 2024 to have back-to-back starts of at least five innings without allowing a hit (thanks to Luke Henne of the Reds for this note). Records are not readily available on this feat. In 2006, Dayton's Johnny Cueto allowed no hits in five innings on May 13 and allowed just one hit in his next start in seven innings.

Reliever John Murphy over his last 16 outings: 21.1 IP, 10 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 26 SO, 0.42 ERA.

Reliever Simon Miller over his first six outings since being called up from Daytona: 11.1 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 14 SO, 0.00 ERA, 1 Sv. Miller did not allow a run in his last six outings at Daytona covering 8 IP, giving him a streak of 19.1 IP without allowing an earned run.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Thursday, July 25 (7:05 pm): Fort Wayne LH Jagger Haynes (2-5, 4.30) at Dayton RH Brian Edgington (1-0, 7.20)

Friday, July 26 (7:05 pm): Fort Wayne RH Braden Nett (0-1, 8.71) at Dayton RH Jose Franco (0-1, 2.88)

Saturday, July 27 (7:05 pm): Fort Wayne TBA at Dayton RH Mason Pelio (0-2, 6.75) TV : Dayton's CW (26)

Sunday, July 28 (1:05 pm): Fort Wayne RH Dylan Lesko (1-9, 6.46) at Dayton RH Gabriel Aguilera (1-3, 5.79)

Dragons "On the Air": Every home and road game will be broadcast on radio on WONE 980-AM as Tom Nichols and Patrick Geshan call the action. Games are also available at daytondragons.com and wone.com; and on a mobile device through either the Dragons mobile app or the iHeart Radio app. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 home games on Dayton's CW (Channel 26, available on Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013; available on DirecTV and Dish Network channel 26). Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play on all games and be joined by WDTN TV's Jack Pohl on most telecasts.

Dragons Ticket Information : daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2024 Schedule : milb.com/dayton/schedule

