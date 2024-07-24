Runnin' Rattlers Take Down Sky Carp

July 24, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







BELOIT -The Sky Carp couldn't overcome 10 stolen bases from the Timber Rattlers in a 7-3 loss Wednesday night at ABC Supply Stadium.

The loss ended a five-game winning streak for the Sky Carp, who out-hit the Rattlers 6-4 but walked 10 batters.

The Sky Carp picked up the first run of the game when Mark Coley singled, stole second base and scored on a single by Brock Vradenburg.

The Timber Rattlers fought back with a run in the third, one in the fifth and four more in the sixth to break the game open at 6-1.

Torin Montgomery hit a solo homer and Carlos Santiago doubled home Brett Roberts to make it 6-3, but the Rattlers scored the game's final run in the eighth inning.

Noble Meyer got the start for the Sky Carp and allowed one run in four innings of work.

GAME NOTABLES:

Tate Moore from Barstool Sports threw out the first pitch and joined the radio broadcast during the game.

Newly appointed Forward Janesville President and CEO Shar Hermanson also threw out a first pitch.

The Sky Carp will face the Timber Rattlers on Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Besides the standard Thirsty Thursday promotion, it will be...Nothing Night. A true evening for the baseball purist!

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.

Midwest League Stories from July 24, 2024

