Runnin' Rattlers Take Down Sky Carp
July 24, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Beloit Sky Carp News Release
BELOIT -The Sky Carp couldn't overcome 10 stolen bases from the Timber Rattlers in a 7-3 loss Wednesday night at ABC Supply Stadium.
The loss ended a five-game winning streak for the Sky Carp, who out-hit the Rattlers 6-4 but walked 10 batters.
The Sky Carp picked up the first run of the game when Mark Coley singled, stole second base and scored on a single by Brock Vradenburg.
The Timber Rattlers fought back with a run in the third, one in the fifth and four more in the sixth to break the game open at 6-1.
Torin Montgomery hit a solo homer and Carlos Santiago doubled home Brett Roberts to make it 6-3, but the Rattlers scored the game's final run in the eighth inning.
Noble Meyer got the start for the Sky Carp and allowed one run in four innings of work.
GAME NOTABLES:
Tate Moore from Barstool Sports threw out the first pitch and joined the radio broadcast during the game.
Newly appointed Forward Janesville President and CEO Shar Hermanson also threw out a first pitch.
The Sky Carp will face the Timber Rattlers on Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Besides the standard Thirsty Thursday promotion, it will be...Nothing Night. A true evening for the baseball purist!
The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.
Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.
Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.
The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.
Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.
Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from July 24, 2024
- Captains Outlast Oat Milkers 6-5 - Great Lakes Loons
- Klein, Whorff Shine; Kernels Drop River Bandits 6-2 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Bats Stall in Quad Cities' Defeat - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Runnin' Rattlers Take Down Sky Carp - Beloit Sky Carp
- O'Donnell's Home Run Keys Dragons' Comeback Win Over Fort Wayne, 5-4 - Dayton Dragons
- Boadas Transferred from 7-Day IL to 60-Day IL - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Hearn's Big Day Boosts Cubs Past Chiefs - Peoria Chiefs
- Hearn's Career Day Propels Cubs over Chiefs 5-2 - South Bend Cubs
- 'Caps Falter Late in 7-6 Loss - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Bautista, Jr., Nuts Rally from 6-2 Down to Beat Whitecaps - Lansing Lugnuts
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (7:05 PM vs. Fort Wayne) - Dayton Dragons
- Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Announce 2025 Home Schedule - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Bandits' Late Run Falls Short in Loss to Kernels - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Kernels Hang on to Take Game One in Quad Cities 9-8 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Cubs Edge Chiefs in Extras - Peoria Chiefs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.