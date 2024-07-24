'Caps Falter Late in 7-6 Loss

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps carried a four-run lead into the eighth inning but couldn't finish the job as the Lansing Lugnuts staged a late rally in a 7-6 loss in front of 5,833 fans Wednesday afternoon at LMCU Ballpark.

Despite finishing 5-for-11 with runners in scoring position, including a five-run sixth inning, the 'Caps - who held a 31-1 record leading past the seventh inning this season - allowed five unanswered runs through the final two frames in the defeat.

The Whitecaps took the lead in the first inning as Roberto Campos scored Max Clark on an RBI single, jumping in front 1-0. The Lugnuts responded in the third, as a fielding error by Whitecaps first baseman Luke Gold, followed by an RBI single by designated hitter Danny Bautista, allowed two runs to score, forging Lansing in front, 2-1. 'Caps starter Carlos Marcano allowed just one baserunner his final two innings on the mound as West Michigan exploded for five runs in the sixth - featuring a three-run double by third baseman Jim Jarvis - jumping back in front 6-2. The 'Nuts began their comeback with four runs in the eighth as outfielder Ryan Lasko laced an RBI double into left field before two bases-loaded walks and a hit by pitch leveled the game at 6-6. Bautista broke the tie in the top of the ninth with an RBI single into right field before closer Diego Barrera retired the 'Caps in the ninth - sending West Michigan to the 7-6 loss.

The Lugnuts improve to 13-13 in the second half and 45-46 overall, while the Whitecaps fall to 12-13 in the second half and 43-48 overall. Lugnuts reliever Dylan Hall (3-2) gets his third win on the year, tossing two shutout innings with three strikeouts as Barrera collects his second save. Whitecaps reliever Tanner Kohlhepp (7-4) suffers his fourth loss, giving up a run through 1.1 innings on the mound. Through 457 games played, the Whitecaps and Lugnuts are separated by just three games, with the 'Caps leading the overall series 230-227.

