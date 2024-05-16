Cienfuegos Sets the Tone in TinCaps' Win

May 16, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The TinCaps took down the Cubs, 5-1, Thursday night at Parkview Field as they received a dominant performance from starter Miguel Cienfuegos.

The lefty threw six quality innings and only allowed one run while striking out four batters. It's the third straight start Cienfuegos has pitched at least five innings. With the one-run outing, the starter lowered his ERA to 3.78 and improved to 3-3 on the season.

The Fort Wayne (14-22) offense provided run support from the start. In the first inning, right fielder Kai Murphy led off with a walk and was soon knocked in by center fielder Homer Bush Jr. (No. 8 Padres Prospect) to take a 1-0 lead. That score grew to 2-0 after third baseman Devin Ortiz brought Bush Jr. in to score with a two-out single.

In the fourth inning, first baseman Griffin Doersching went deep for the fourth time this season with a 419-foot solo shot out to left field. That home run gave the 'Caps a 3-1 lead.

The scoring continued in the eighth inning. With two outs, Bush Jr. reached base with a single and stole second. He stole two bases on the night, raising his season total to 18, which now leads the Midwest League. In his second career game with the TinCaps, shortstop Jay Beshears brought the speedster home on an RBI double. Ortiz followed that up with an RBI single to increase the lead to 5-1.

The bullpen shut the door from the seventh inning on. Ruben Galindo pitched two scoreless innings without allowing a hit or a walk. David Morgan closed it out in the ninth with two strikeouts and didn't allow any baserunners.

Next Game: Friday, May 17 vs. South Bend (7:05 pm)

TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Henry Baez (No.30 Padres prospect)

Cubs Probable Starter: LHP Drew Gray (No.12 Cubs Prospect)

Watch: Bally Live app (free) | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.