Memorial Day Weekend Means a Sunday Night Game in South Bend

May 16, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







The South Bend Cubs take on the Wisconsin Timber Rattler at Four Winds Field from May 21-26. Just like with our last homestand, Tuesday's game will commence at 6:05 p.m. because Wednesday is another Education Day with an 11:05 a.m. start. The rest of the games line up with Thursday at 7:05 p.m., Friday at 7:05 p.m., Saturday at 4:05 p.m., and Sunday at 7:05 p.m. All times listed are Eastern.

At the Smash Burger stand, guests can enjoy our first returning Opponent Dog, "Snake Bite Dog". This one packs some heat and venom, in true fashion with the Timber Rattlers in town. Smash Burger is open Wednesday - Sunday

Meanwhile the next specialty homestead food item is an Indiana staple. Our Pork Tenderloin sandwich returns! An Indiana classic back for the week of the Indy 500 you say? Sounds great to us!

Paws and Claws Night: Bring your dog to the ballpark to enjoy the game, plus White Claws are just $4. Dog owners must fill out a waiver prior to entry. QR codes are available at the gates.

Triple Play Tuesday: This ticket bundle includes a game ticket, jumbo hot dog, and 16 oz. fountain soda, all for just $14 if you purchase in advance, or $15 on the day of the game. Presented by Kayem Foods.

Michiana area schools will join us for an Education Day, which means a special 11:05 a.m. first pitch, presented by MLB PlayBall.

Thirsty Thursday: Enjoy 16 oz. fountain sodas and 16 oz. domestic draft beer for just $2. Plus, select craft beers are only $4. Presented by Bud Light, Pepsi, and Real Rock 103.9 The Bear.

Fantastic Friday Fireworks: Enjoy a spectacular fireworks show after the game. Presented by 1st Source Bank, WNDU-TV, and U93.

Spin to Win Saturday: Nine lucky contestants could win a 50" Smart TV, Martin's Super Market gift card, Visa gift card, Apple iPad, or $500 CASH by spinning our wheel of prizes between innings. Must be 18 years old or older to enter and must be present to win. Presented by Indiana 811, Real Rock 103.9 the Bear, and WSBT-TV.

Military Appreciation Night: The South Bend Cubs will recognize and honor all military personnel. Active duty and veterans will receive two free tickets to the game, must show military ID. Presented by Legacy Heating & Air.

Sunday FUNday: Arrive early for a special autograph session with the South Bend Cubs players and play catch on the field before the game. Autographs begin at 12:30 p.m. and catch on the field starts at 12:45 p.m. so arrive early! Presented by ABC-57, U93.

Post-Game Fireworks: Enjoy a spectacular fireworks show after the game. Presented by 1st Source Bank, WNDU, U93.

Military Appreciation Night: The South Bend Cubs will recognize and honor all military personnel for a second night in a row. Active duty and veterans will receive two free tickets to the game, must show military ID. Presented by Legacy Heating & Air.

Midwest League Stories from May 16, 2024

