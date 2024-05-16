Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (7:05 PM Game)

May 16, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Thursday, May 16, 2024 l Game # 36

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Great Lakes Loons (21-14) at Dayton Dragons (15-20)

RH Jacob Meador (0-1, 4.74) vs. RH Johnathan Harmon (0-3, 7.54)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Great Lakes Loons (affiliates of the Los Angeles Dodgers) in the third game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Last Game: Wednesday : Great Lakes 8, Dayton 5. The Dragons battled back from a sixth inning 5-0 deficit and pulled to within a run at 5-4 in the bottom of the seventh before the Loons held on to even the series. Hector Rodriguez had a triple, double, single and 2 RBI for Dayton. Ruben Ibarra also had a big game, reaching base in all four plate appearances including his first home run of the year. The game, played in 3:25, was the longest nine-inning game of the year for both teams.

Current Series (May 14-19 vs. Great Lakes) : Dayton is 1-1 in the series.

Dayton team stats in the series: .258 batting average (16 for 62); 3.5 runs/game (7 R, 2 G); 1 home run; 0 stolen bases; 4.50 ERA (9 IP, 9 ER); 0 errors.

Team Notes

Neither the Dragons nor the Loons have an error in this series covering 35 defensive innings. The Dragons have just one error in their last four games combined, a fielding error by pitcher Luis Mey on Sunday at Lake County.

The Dragons have held their opponent to one earned run or less in five of the last 12 games, but they have allowed at least eight runs in six of the last nine games.

The Dragons rank first in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (7,860).

Player Notes

Ruben Ibarra has a six-game hitting streak, going 9 for 19 (.474) with one home run, one double and five RBI. Ibarra is 4 for 5 with a homer in the current series.

Dragons starting pitcher Jared Lyons has an active scoreless streak of 11 innings and worked six shutout innings in his last start Sunday.

Dragons reliever Brock Bell has gone three straight games without allowing a run, tossing one inning in each game and posting one save.

Among the 159 High-A pitchers (3 leagues, 30 teams) with at least 20 IP in 2024, Kevin Abel ranks fifth in swinging strike percentage at 18.0%.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com )

Friday, May 17 (7:05 pm): Great Lakes LH Jackson Ferris (1-2, 5.46) at Dayton RH Javi Rivera (0-2, 10.00)

Saturday, May 18 (7:05 pm): Great Lakes RH Jerming Rosario (0-0, 4.60) at Dayton RH Kevin Abel (1-0, 2.25)

Sunday, May 19 (1:05 pm): Great Lakes RH Peter Heubeck (1-3, 3.33) at Dayton RH Jared Lyons (2-1, 3.08)

Dragons "On the Air": Every home and road game will be broadcast on radio on WONE 980-AM as Tom Nichols and Patrick Geshan call the action. Games are also available at wone.com, on a mobile device through either the Dragons mobile app or the iHeart Radio app, or on HD Radio on 104.7 HD 2 WTUI. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 home games on Dayton's CW (Channel 26, available on Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013; available on DirecTV and Dish Network channel 26). Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play on all games and be joined by WDTN TV's Jack Pohl on most telecasts.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.