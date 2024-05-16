Dragons MVP Students Neil and Lola to Deliver One-Of-A-Kind Ceremonial First Pitch on Friday

May 16, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







DAYTON, Ohio - On Friday, May 17, the Dayton Dragons will host two Kettering City School District students for a unique Ceremonial First Pitch at Day Air Ballpark.

Lola, a student at Prass Elementary, was tasked by her Gifted Intervention Teacher Casey McBride to design an original invention that would help sports fans across the country. Lola immediately thought of Neil, her classmate and friend.

Neil was born with Schizencephaly, a rare brain malformation. As a result of the malformation, Neil has Cerebral Palsy and experiences limited physical movement. Despite his limitations, Neil is still very active. He has played modified versions of soccer, basketball, and baseball. He loves roller coasters, skiing, and he has even been indoor sky diving.

Lola challenged herself to create a throwing device that connects to Neil's adaptive equipment for her school project. She eventually diagramed a layout for the device.

Behind the ever-growing support of teachers, a team of parents, grandparents, and students, it became evident Lola's idea needed to become a reality.

Students in Lola's class got to work. They learned how Neil uses his adaptive devices to communicate. Lola then tapped into her grandfather's extensive inventor's workshop and engineering skills. Eventually, Lola and Neil's families began communicating.

After months of planning, building, testing, redesigning, and more, Neil's "Green Machine" was born.

After several test runs, Neil was able to throw a ball in front of his entire class using the machine.

"Neil smiled bigger than I have ever seen," McBride said. "The story itself brings tears to the eyes of our staff."

The "Green Machine" has since been used by several other students at Prass Elementary.

On behalf of the Dayton Dragons MVP Program, Neil and Lola will be recognized for the incredible ingenuity and empathy displayed in their classroom during the Dragons game on Friday. Neil will use his "Green Machine" to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Prass Elementary students and staff will be in attendance for the special moment during Friday's pregame festivities. The ceremonial first pitch will take place between 6:30PM-6:55PM.

The Dragons MVP Program utilizes the marketing power of Dayton Dragons Baseball as an educational tool for fourth and fifth grade teachers, helping them motivate and reward students for success both in and out of the classroom. The Dayton Dragons MVP Program is made possible by the generous support of Ohio's 529 Plan, Roosters, WDTN-TV and Dayton's CW. For more information on the Dragons MVP Program, contact the Dayton Dragons or visit www.daytondragons.com/mvp.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.