Whitecaps Win in Ten, 3-1

May 16, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

PEORIA, IL - The West Michigan Whitecaps offense woke up when it was needed most as part of a 3-1, 10-inning win over the Peoria Chiefs on Wednesday night at Dozer Park.

A Luke Gold go-ahead RBI-single in the tenth inning broke a 1-1 tie to help West Michigan pick up their first win of their 12-game road trip in just their second game away from LMCU Ballpark. Meanwhile, West Michigan pitchers have been excellent in the two games of this series, with seven pitchers combining to allow just two runs on seven hits in 18 innings.

Pitcher Joe Miller, making his Whitecaps debut after spending most of his last three seasons with the Low-A Lakeland Flying Tigers, was outstanding in his first game with West Michigan, tossing five innings of scoreless baseball, allowing just one hit while walking one and striking out five. The Whitecaps plated their first run in the third when Max Anderson brought home Peyton Graham with a groundout, but Peoria's Michael Curialle tied the game when he blasted the first pitch of the seventh to the grassy berm in left field for his fourth home run of the season to knot the contest at one. The score remained the same until the tenth, when Gold's single gave West Michigan the lead. Izaac Pacheco gave West Michigan a vital insurance run with a single to plate Gold and extend the lead to 3-1, ending the scoring in the contest and pushing the 'Caps to even the series at one win apiece.

The Whitecaps record jumps to 16-19, while Peoria falls to 13-22, and their five-game winning streak comes to an end. 'Caps reliever Tanner Kohlhepp (5-3) tossed the final 1.1 innings out of the bullpen to earn his fifth win to tie for the Midwest League lead. Chiefs reliever Gustavo Rodriguez (0-2) gave up both Caps runs in the tenth and suffered his second loss of the year. Anderson and Pacheco each had a pair of hits for West Michigan in the victory.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps and Peoria Chiefs move this six-game set from Dozer Park to Thursday afternoon beginning at 1:05 pm. Righties Carlos Marcano and Hancel Rincon get the starts for West Michigan and Peoria, respectively. Don't miss the action; tune into broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 12:50 pm on 106.1 FM ' The Ticket ' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids. Get tickets for all 2024 home contests or listen to games live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

