Rainiers Blanked by Fresno in Fourth of July Series Opener

July 5, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release





Fresno, CA - Tacoma right-hander Andrew Moore allowed two runs across six strong innings on Independence Day at Chukchansi Park, but the Fresno Grizzlies shut out the Rainiers in Thursday's series opener, 3-0.

Moore (0-1) got through four scoreless innings before Fresno (45-42) scored the game's first two runs in the fifth.

Righty Collin Kober relieved Moore to begin the seventh inning and rolled a double play to get through a scoreless frame in his Triple-A debut. Kober was transferred to Tacoma (41-46) from Advanced-A Modesto before Thursday's game.

Grizzlies starter Kyle McGowin (7-2) pitched the first seven innings, holding Tacoma to five hits and a walk. Jaycob Brugman had two of the five knocks against McGowin, doubling and reaching on a single.

Ian Miller, Jordan Pacheco and Chris Mariscal all singled for the other three Rainiers hits.

Tacoma and Fresno will continue their four-game series on Friday at 7:05 p.m. PDT. Lefty Sean Nolin (2-0, 3.20) will get the nod for the Rainiers at Chukchansi Park. Mike Curto will have full coverage of on South Sound Talk 850 with audio streaming available on the Tacoma Rainiers TuneIn Radio Network.

