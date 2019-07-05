Aces Offense Provides Fireworks for Sold-Out Crowd

Reno, Nevada - Back in the Biggest Little City following a nine-day road trip, the Reno Aces were welcomed back to Northern Nevada by 10,361 fans at Greater Nevada Field. The sell-out crowd was the fourth-largest in franchise history and the second sellout of the 2019 season. The home fans were treated to a 6-5 victory. The Aces jumped out to an early 4-0 lead after one inning of play thanks to RBIs from Domingo Leyba, Caleb Joseph, and Ben DeLuzio. The club added another run in the fifth on Wyatt Mathisen's 21st home run of the season to extend the lead to 5-0. The Aces were on cruise control until the sixth when Sacramento's Chris Shaw hit a three-run homer to cut the deficit to two. They would add a run in seventh and Aramis Garcia would tie it in the eighth with a solo home run of his own. The Aces would take the lead in the bottom half of the inning on a Ben Deluzio sacrifice fly. Robby Scott picked up his first save of the season in the contest. With the win, Reno improves to 37-49 on the season with three games remaining before the All-Star break. Taylor Widener will be on the bump tomorrow night with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m.

Top Performers - Reno

Riley Smith (6.0 IP, 3 ER, 6 K, 7 H)

Wyatt Mathisen (1-for-1, HR, 2 HBP, BB)

Travis Snider (2-for-4, R)

Top Performers - Sacramento

Chris Shaw (1-for-4, HR, 3 RBI)

Ronnie Freeman (2-for-4)

Aramis Garcia (2-for-4, HR)

Tomorrow's Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) (PT) RADIO/TV

Thursday July 5 Sacramento River Cats RHP Taylor Widener vs. RHP Derek Rodriguez 7:05 p.m. KPLY 630 AM

Notes & Information

Aces Fourth of July: Tonight's attendance of 10,361 is the fourth-largest crowd in franchise history. The top-six biggest crowds at Greater Nevada Field have all came on the Fourth of July. Tonight's sellout is the 55th in Greater Nevada Field history and second this season (June 8 vs. Memphis).

10,520 - July 4, 2016 | 10,506 - July 4, 2017 | 10,441 - July 4, 2015 | 10,361 - July 4, 2019

10,311 - July 4, 2018 | 10,310 - July 4, 2014.

Old Friends & New Friends: Greater Nevada Field welcomed new Aces Riley Smith and Ben DeLuzio tonight for the first time. Smith, 24, made his Reno Aces debut on June 29 in Las Vegas. He was drafted in the 24th round by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 2016 Major League draft out of LSU. Smith went six innings tonight, allowed six runs and struck out six. DeLuzio, 24, signed a Minor League Free Agent contract with the Diamondbacks in July of 2016. The speedy outfielder appeared in 73 games this season with Double-A Jackson and batted .269 with 15 total extra-base hits. In his Triple-A debut, DeLuzio went 1-for-3 with a two-RBI double. Former Aces catcher Ronnie Freeman returned to the Biggest Little City tonight with the River Cats. Freeman appeared in 80 games for Reno between 2016 and 2017. He was drafted by Arizona in the 5th round of the 2012 Major League draft. Tonight, Freeman went 2-for-4 with two singles.

