Game Notes vs. Sacramento

After the Aces took game one of the series against Sacramento a night ago, they will look for back-to-back wins with Taylor Widener on the mound. The South Carolina alum is coming off two starts on June 25th and 30th that earned him Pacific Coast Pitcher of the week. In those two starts he went 1-0 with a 1.64 ERA and 14 strikeouts over 11 innings against Salt Lake and Las Vegas. Over his last five starts, Widener is sixth in the PCL in ERA with a 3.67 ERA. The River Cats will counter with Derek Rodriguez. The righty is the son of former Major League catcher and Hall of Famer Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez. He's 3-5 this season with the San Francisco Giants with a 5.27 ERA over 56.1 innings.

Stay after the game for the best fireworks show in town! | Presented By Saint Mary's and KRNV News 4

All kids in attendance are invited to stay after the game to run the bases and high-five Archie at home plate! | Presented By My Kid's Smile & KTVN 2 News

Welcome, Jonny: Jonny Gomes will be filling in with the Aces coaching staff over the next three games. Gomes earned a World Series championship with the Boston Red Sox in 2013. He played 1203 career games in the Majors for 13 years with the Tampa Bay Rays, Cincinnati Reds, Washington Nationals, Oakland A's, Boston Red Sox, Atlanta Braves, and Kansas City Royals. He batted .242 with 162 HRs, 526 RBIs, and 495 runs scored. He currently works in the Diamondbacks organization as an outfield and base running coordinator.

Ouch: Wyatt Mathisen was hit by two pitches in last night's ballgame against Sacramento bringing his season total to 19. Mathisen broke the franchise single season HBP record set in 2010 when Jeff Bailey was hit 17 times. Mathisen leads the Pacific Coast League in the category. Ty France of El Paso is in second with 14 HBP. Andy Young leads all minor league baseball with 21 beanballs during his time with Double-A Jackson and Triple-A Reno.

Triples are Fun: Caleb Joseph and Juniel Querecuto both recorded triples last night against the River Cats. It was Querecuto's team-leading sixth triple of the year and Joseph's first. Joseph last recorded a triple on May 13, 2018 against the Tampa Bay Rays while playing for Baltimore. It was the second time this season the Aces had two triples in a ballgame. Previously it happened on May 26th when Yasmany Tomas and Abraham Almonte tripled against Las Vegas.

Save the Day, Robby: Aces reliever Robby Scott saved his first game this season and 13th overall last night throwing a scoreless ninth. He recorded three saves in 2018 for the Pawtucket Red Sox with the last coming on August 29th against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.

