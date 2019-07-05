Knizner Added to Pacific Coast League All-Star Team

MEMPHIS, Tennessee - Memphis Redbirds catcher Andrew Knizner has been added to the 2019 Pacific Coast League All-Star Team, joining Redbirds teammates Jake Woodford and Rangel Ravelo on the squad.

The 32nd annual Triple-A All-Star Game pitting the PCL stars against the International League stars airs live on MLB Network at 8:00 p.m. (CT) on Wednesday in El Paso, Texas. Woodford is the starting pitcher for the PCL team as the leading vote-getter among all pitchers.

So far this season, Knizner is hitting .273 with seven home runs and 24 RBI in 51 games with Memphis. The seven home runs match his entire 2018 season output, and he has already caught 22 runners trying to steal which is more than he did in 2018 and one shy of his 2017 number.

Knizner made his Major League debut earlier this season, playing two games with the St. Louis Cardinals after having his contract purchased on May 31.

This joins a slew of honors for Knizner, who played in the Futures Game in 2018, was a midseason All-Star with Peoria (A) in 2017, and a postseason all-star with Johnson City (R) in 2016.

