OKC Dodgers Game Notes - July 5, 2019

Round Rock Express (51-35) vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers (35-50)

Games #86 & 87 of 140/Home #41 & 42 of 70 (14-26)

Pitching Probables: RR-LHP Ryan Hartman (5-3, 5.09) vs. OKC-RHP Mitchell White (2-4, 6.88)

RR-RHP Carson LaRue (NR, -.--) vs. OKC-RHP J.D. Martin (1-0, 5.14)

Friday, July 5, 2019 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 4:35 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio - Alex Freedman

Today's Game: The OKC Dodgers and Round Rock Express meet for a doubleheader of two seven-inning games at 4:35 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Today will make-up a rainout from April 30. Fireworks, presented by Suntech Heat and Air, will follow the end of Game 2.

Last Game: The Dodgers and Round Rock brought the offensive fireworks on Independence Day Thursday as the teams combined for seven home runs, 20 runs and 28 hits in OKC's 13-7 win at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Express grabbed the game's first lead when Josh Rojas led off the game with a solo homer. The Dodgers scored four runs in the bottom of the inning, including a two-run homer by Shane Peterson. The Dodgers added two more runs in the second inning for a 6-1 lead, including a homer by Ben Moore. Round Rock added a solo homer in the third inning by Jack Mayfield. Zach Reks hit a RBI double in the fourth and Connor Joe belted a three-run homer in the fifth for a 10-2 Dodgers lead. OKC held Round Rock to four hits through seven innings before the Express offense scored five runs on seven hits in the eighth, with Mayfield hitting his second homer of the night, trimming OKC's lead to 10-7. The Dodgers answered with three runs in the bottom of the eighth, including a homer by Jon Kemmer, to push OKC's lead to 13-7. Dodgers starting pitcher Daniel Corcino (6-3) earned the win, holding the Express to two runs and three hits over 6.0 innings. Kevin Quackenbush picked up his fifth save of the season. Round Rock's Rogelio Armenteros (3-6) was charged with the loss.

Today's Probable Pitchers: Mitchell White (2-4) makes his ninth start of the season with OKC in Game 1...In his last outing June 29 at Nashville, White made his first start since a stint on the Injured List due to a blister. He retired all six batters over the first two innings, with five via strikeout, but went on to allow one run and two hits over 2.1 innings with two walks before reaching his pitch limit...Since joining OKC in late May, White has had his ups and downs. In his first two starts, he allowed 12 runs, but just two runs over his next two starts. He allowed 11 runs over the next two outings June 6 and June 12 before allowing a combined three runs in his last two starts...In seven starts with Double-A Tulsa, White went 1-0 with a 2.10 ERA. He owned a .165 opponent's average and 0.83 WHIP and held opponents scoreless in four of his seven starts while racking up 37 strikeouts over 30.0 IP...White entered the 2019 season rated as the Dodgers' No. 9 prospect by Baseball America...He was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second round (65th overall) of the 2016 MLB Draft out of Santa Clara University.

J.D. Martin (1-0) returns for his second start with the Dodgers in Game 2...Martin made his OKC debut June 25 against New Orleans. He earned the win after allowing four runs and five hits over 7.0 innings in the team's 8-5 victory...Martin most recently started for Double-A Tulsa June 30 at Arkansas, allowing one run and six hits over a season-high 8.0 IP, which also tied his career high. He set a season high with eight strikeouts...Martin has made 13 starts for the Drillers this season, going 2-6 with a 5.26 ERA in 75.1 IP with 36 walks and 62 K's...He was named Texas League Pitcher of the Week after he pitched 7.0 scoreless innings against Midland May 2...Martin spent the entire 2018 season with Double-A Montgomery (Tampa Bay) while working as a knuckleball pitcher...The 2019 season is Martin's 17th in professional baseball. He was originally selected by Cleveland with the 35th overall pick in the 2001 MLB Draft and made his Major League debut July 20, 2009 with Washington.

Against the Express: 2019: 2-6 2018: 10-6 All-time: 126-104 At OKC: 60-55 The Dodgers and Express are meeting for their third series of 2019...The Express won the first six meetings of the season before the Dodgers won the last two, scoring 28 runs in the process. The six-game win streak earlier by the Express was just the second time since the teams started playing in 2005 the Express won six straight and the first time since 2006...In the first series in OKC, Round Rock swept a weather-shortened three-game set May 1-2 for the Express' first sweep of OKC since 2011...The Dodgers have had trouble containing the Round Rock offense, as the Express has batted .301 and scored 56 runs over eight games while hitting 13 homers and collecting 35 extra-base hits. However, the main source of offense earlier this year was Yordan Alvarez, who is currently with the Houston Astros. Alvarez batted .609 (14-for-23) with eight runs and 10 RBI in six games against OKC...Entering this season OKC had won four straight season series against Round Rock.

Movin' On Up: Since the trio of Jon Kemmer, Gavin Lux and DJ Peters all joined the Dodgers on June 27, the OKC offense has found another gear. Over the last eight games, the team is batting .323 (95x294) with 67 runs and has reached at least 10 runs in four of the last six games. The team has collected 95 total hits - including 50 for extra bases and 16 home runs - and drawn 47 walks, resulting in a .426 OBP.

To a De-Lux Apartment in the Sky: Gavin Lux tallied a game-high four hits last night, going 4-for-6 and scoring four runs for the second time this season and in his career (April 8 vs. Springfield). Lux now has two, four-hit games over the last four nights. No other OKC player has recorded more than one four-hit game this season...The 21-year-old is off to flying start at Triple-A, hitting safely in each of his first six games. So far Lux is 14-for-27 with six extra-base hits, four RBI and 11 runs scored.

CoJo's Bite: Connor Joe connected on three hits last night, including a three-run homer and double, scored twice and drew two walks as he reached base five times. He is now 13-for-28 (.464) with four homers, three doubles, 13 RBI, 12 runs scored and 10 walks during his season-best eight-game hitting streak...Last night Joe went deep for the fourth time in his last seven games. He had hit five homers through his first 47 games before the recent surge...Joe leads OKC's qualified players with a .434 OBP (sixth in PCL), and his 48 runs and 43 walks both also lead the team.

Dynamic Duo: In the six games Gavin Lux and Connor Joe have been together in the 1-2 spots in batting order, the pair has combined to bat .469 (23x49) with 12 extra-base hits, 18 runs and 14 RBI while also accumulating a .574 on-base percentage (35x61).

I Came in Like a Rek-ing Ball: Zach Reks is currently on a 12-game hitting streak, matching his longest streak of the season and longest by a Dodger in 2019. He is 19-for-53 (.358) during the current streak, and he has also hit safely in 24 of his last 25 games, batting .372 (41x110) with 13 multi-hit games, nine homers and 30 RBI. He has also hit safely in 27 of his last 28 starts, going 46-for-127 (.362) with 10 home runs, 10 doubles and 34 RBI...Reks leads all Dodgers minor leaguers with 21 total homers and 63 total RBI between OKC and Double-A Tulsa over 76 games. Between 2017-18, Reks hit just seven homers and tallied 52 RBI over 135 games.

Around the Horn: The Dodgers are 1-7 in doubleheader games this season, losing seven straight entering today. They were swept by Round Rock in the teams' previous doubleheader May 1...Jon Kemmer has homered four times in the last five games...Team designated hitters have combined to bat .322 with seven homers, 16 extra-base hits and 26 RBI over 32 games against American League affiliates...All-Star reliever Kevin Quackenbush enters tonight with scoreless appearances in 14 of his last 15 games, holding opponents to one run and 11 hits with 25 strikeouts over 15.1 IP...The Dodgers are 0-4 when attempting to take a 2-0 series lead at home and 0-8 attempting to win consecutive games in same home series...Thursday's game lasted 4:03, marking the team's longest nine-inning game since a 13-10 win at Albuquerque June 1, 2013 (4:07).

