Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (38-48) vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (39-48)

July 5, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Nashville Sounds News Release





Game #87: Nashville Sounds (38-48) at Omaha Storm Chasers (39-48)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Austin Bibens-Dirkx (0-0, 7.71) vs. RHP Arnaldo Hernandez (1-6, 8.22)

First Pitch: 7:05 CST

Radio: 97.5 FM

TV: MiLB TV

From the Notes

A Lot of Nothing: With the 1-0 loss on July 4, it was the sixth time the Sounds were shutout this season. The last time they were shutout was on June 1 3-0 contest against New Orleans. The last 1-0 game Nashville played in came over a year ago, when Nashville lost to Tacoma on June 9, 2018 vs. Tacoma.

Thank God It's Friday: Nashville has played its best on Fridays, going 10-1 this season. This coming after playing their worst on Thursdays, going 2-12. Offensively, the Sounds are hitting .262 (96-for-367) on Fridays versus a .201 (91-for-453) average on Thursdays. They pitch well on Fridays as well, recording the second-best ERA in the PCL on that day (3.91). That being much better than Thursday's 5.94 ERA. Compared to the rest of the PCL, Nashville has the most wins on Friday in the league with Sacramento and Tacoma in second with 8. However, the Sounds have the least amount of wins on Thursdays, trailing Albuquerque's 4.

The Good Christian: Infielder Christian Lopes continues to stay hot in his start with Nashville. In first game in the leadoff spot for Nashville last night, he went 2-for-2 with a double and two walks. Lopes is now hitting .545 (12-for-22) with 6 runs, 5 doubles, 1 home run, 9 RBI, 5 walks, 2 hit-by-pitches and 2 stolen bases in his 7 games as a Sound. He is slashing .655/.909/1.564 in that span.

