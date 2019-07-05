Hot Start Lifts Bees
July 5, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
The Salt Lake Bees scored six runs in the first two innings and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 9-6 Thursday night at Smith's Ballpark. The Chihuahuas are now 4-2 all-time on the Fourth of July and have played four of their six Independence Day games at Salt Lake.
The Chihuahuas hit four home runs in the loss, including the 22nd of the season by Michael Gettys. It was his eighth homer in his last 16 games. The Chihuahuas trailed 6-1 early and pushed the score within one to 7-6 before Salt Lake's late tallies.
Boog Powell, Seth Mejias-Brean and Jose Pirela also homered for El Paso. There was a one hour and 16 minute rain delay before the game.
Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/chihuahuas-vs-bees/2019/07/04/580299#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=580299
Team Records: El Paso (52-34), Salt Lake (39-47)
Next Game: Friday, 6:35 pm at Smith's Ballpark. El Paso LHP Dillon Overton (3-4, 7.31) vs. Salt Lake RHP J.C. Ramirez (MLB rehab). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from July 5, 2019
- Rainiers Blanked by Fresno in Fourth of July Series Opener - Tacoma Rainiers
- Grizzlies Draw Largest Crowd of 2019 (13,466) for July 4 Win - Fresno Grizzlies
- River Cats forge comeback but fall late to Aces - Sacramento River Cats
- Hot Start Lifts Bees - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Aces Offense Provides Fireworks for Sold-Out Crowd - Reno Aces
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.