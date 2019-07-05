Chasers Silence Sounds 1-0 in Front of 9,023

July 5, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release





Omaha starting pitcher Jake Kalish tossed seven solid innings to earn his sixth victory, designated hitter Ryan O'Hearn drove in the only run necessary with a run-scoring single to left and center fielder Bubba Starling recorded his fifth straight game with two hits in the Storm Chasers' 1-0 shutout win over the Nashville Sounds in front of a sellout crowd of 9,023 on Thursday evening at Werner Park.

The shutout crowd was the 23rd regular season shutout in Werner Park history and the second capacity crowd in 2019 after the Storm Chasers hosted 9,351 fans at the 2019 Royals Exhibition Game on March 25.

Kalish retired ten of the first 12 batters he faced, ultimately scattering just four hits in his seven strong frames to earn his sixth victory. Reliever Scott Barlow (2.0 IP, 2 H, BB, K) preserved the shutout by tossing the final two innings, while Nashville righty Taylor Guerrieri (3.0 IP, 4 H, R, ER, 5 K) suffered the defeat.

The lone blemish on either pitching staff's resume occurred in the fourth. After Storm Chasers 3B Kelvin Gutierrez reached on an infield single and stole second, O'Hearn lined an RBI single to left to plate Gutierrez, bringing across the night's lone tally. Nashville opened the eighth with two runners on base, however Barlow was able to quell the threat and keep Omaha ahead.

In addition to Starling (2-3) recording his fifth consecutive multi-hit effort in the victory Sounds SS Christian Lopes (2-2, 2B, 2 BB) reached base four times. In his last five contests, Starling has accrued ten hits in 20 at-bats, adding two runs, one double, two homers and eight RBI.

The two teams are set to continue their four-game series on Friday evening, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05pm CT.

Tickets for that game and all remaining Storm Chasers home contests can be purchased online at www.omahastormchasers.com, or by calling the Werner Park Ticket Office from noon until 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday at (402) 738-5100.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.