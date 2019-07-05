Isotopes First Baseman Roberto Ramos Added to PCL All-Star Roster, Home Run Derby
July 5, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
Albuquerque Isotopes first baseman Roberto Ramos has been added to the Pacific Coast League roster for the 2019 RMHC Triple-A All-Star game. Additionally, Ramos will replace Reno's Kevin Cron in the Jarritos Home Run Derby.
Since June 1 to the time of his addition, Ramos is hitting .374 (34-for-91) with eight home runs, 24 RBI and a 1.177 OPS. Cumulatively on the year, the native of Hermosillo, Mexico is hitting .305/.401/.594 with 19 home runs and 66 RBI.
This is Ramos' second consecutive Mid-Season All-Star selection, being named to the 2018 California League All-Star Team while with Lancaster.
Ramos, 24, will be the first Isotopes player to compete in the Home Run Derby since Trayvon Robinson in 2011. This will mark the second straight year Ramos has participated in a Home Run Derby, winning the 2018 California League crown.
The Derby will take place on Monday, July 8 at Southwest University Park, home of the El Paso Chihuahuas. One of the Pacific Coast League's most homer-friendly ballparks, it will also be the site of the 2019 RMHC Triple-A All-Star Game on July 10 at 7:05 p.m. MT.
The 32nd annual Triple-A All-Star Game will be televised on MLB Network live on Wednesday, July 10 at 7:00 p.m. MT.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
