Allen's Second Homer Lifts Chihuahuas in 11
July 5, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
Austin Allen hit two home runs, including a two-run shot in the top of the 10th inning, in the El Paso Chihuahuas' 9-7 win over the Salt Lake Bees Friday. The Chihuahuas and Bees have split the first two games of the series.
Allen has hit six home runs in his last seven games and has two multi-homer games since June 29. Esteban Quiroz also homered for El Paso, advancing El Paso's season total to 189, which leads all of professional baseball.
The Chihuahuas stole four bases Friday to set a season high. El Paso also turned four double plays to match a season high. The Chihuahuas are now 4-1 in extra-inning games this year, while the Bees dropped to 3-4.
Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/chihuahuas-vs-bees/2019/07/05/580300#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=580300
Team Records: El Paso (53-34), Salt Lake (39-48)
Next Game: Saturday, 6:35 pm at Smith's Ballpark. El Paso LHP Dietrich Enns (8-5, 5.32) vs. Salt Lake TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.