Game Notes: San Antonio Missions at New Orleans Baby Cakes

San Antonio Missions (52-35) at New Orleans Baby Cakes (48-39)

Game #87/Road Game #43

Friday, July 5, 7:00 p.m.

Shrine on Airline

MiLB.tv / KONO 860 AM

RHP Thomas Jankins (8-0, 3.59) vs. RHP Cody Poteet (0-0, 3.86)

Jankins in June: Tonight's starter, Thomas Jankins was one of the top starters in the Pacific Coast League in June. He went 5-0 with a 3.12 ERA and a 1.36 WHIP during the month. He was among the PCL leaders in June in wins (5, 1st), ERA (3.12, 2nd), innings pitched (34.2, 2nd), and WHIP (1.36, 6th). He became just the second Missions pitcher since 2005 to collect five wins in a single month. Mike Ekstrom won five games in August 2008.

Rare Feat: Cory Spangenberg went 2-for-4 last night with a triple and a home run. It was the 39th triple of his career and just the fourth time in his career that he has collected a triple and a home run in the same game. The last time he did so came on June 4, 2018 with San Diego against Atlanta. Since being sent outright to San Antonio on May 18, Spangenberg is batting .366 with 31 runs, 14 doubles, 4 triples, 6 home runs, 24 RBI, and 12 stolen bases. In that time he is among the PCL leaders in triples (T-2nd), hits (60, 3rd), stolen bases (T-3rd), average (4th), OPS (1.040, 7th), doubles (T-7th), total bases (100, T-7th), extra-base hits (24, T-8th), and slugging (.610, 9th)

First is Best: The Missions have allowed their opponents to score first in each of the last seven games. Their opponents have scored in the first inning in six of those games. Over the seven-game stretch the Missions are 2-5. This season San Antonio is 18-19 when giving up the first run of the game compared to 34-16 when scoring first.

