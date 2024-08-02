Rain Friday Means Doubleheader Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Friday night's game at Parkview Field between the TinCaps and the West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers affiliate) was postponed by rain.

Fans who had tickets to Friday's game may redeem them for a future game at Parkview Field during the 2024 season. Click here for the team's schedule. Tickets must be exchanged at the Parkview Field Ticket Office for seats of equal or lesser value, with the ability to upgrade, based on availability. There are no full or partial refunds. Click here for more information on the team's frequently asked questions about weather-related situations.

Looking ahead, the series is now scheduled to continue Saturday with a doubleheader beginning at 5:05pm. That's 90 minutes earlier than the original schedule. Gates will open for fans at 4:35pm.

Tickets Saturday are good for both games. The games are scheduled for seven innings (rather than nine) with a 30-minute intermission between.

Saturday is Parkview Field's annual 'Caps Against Cancer Night. The TinCaps will wear special jerseys that fans can bid on at TinCaps.com/auction with proceeds supporting Parkview Health's Transformative Cancer Care Fund.

Next Games: Saturday, Aug. 3 vs. West Michigan (5:05pm)

TinCaps Game 1 Probable Starter: RHP Sam Whiting

TinCaps Game 2 Probable Starter: RHP Isaiah Lowe (No. 13 Padres prospect)

Whitecaps Game 1 Probable Starter: LHP Joe Miller

Whitecaps Game 2 Probable Starter: RHP Jaden Hamm (No. 18 Tigers prospect)

Watch: MyTV 21.3 (Xfinity 1172) | Bally Live app (free) | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com

