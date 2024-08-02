Lake County Captains to Host Celebration of the Creation of Cleveland Football's Biggest Bark

EASTLAKE, OH - The Lake County Captains are excited to announce that they will be hosting a celebration of the creation of Cleveland Football's iconic fan section. The celebration will take place at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake on Saturday, September 21 from approximately 4-8 p.m.

It will pay tribute to the creation of Cleveland Football's iconic fan section that became a longtime staple at Cleveland Municipal Stadium. Hosting the event will be former Browns Pro Bowl cornerbacks Hanford Dixon and Frank Minnifield, who have been credited with creating Cleveland's biggest bark in the 80s at Baldwin Wallace College.

Additional guests, which will include former Browns Alumni from this era, will be announced soon. Tickets will go on sale Friday, August 2, 2024. To purchase tickets, please visit CaptainsBaseball.com, or call the Lake County Captains Box Office at (440) 975-8085. A portion of each ticket sold will be donated to the Cleveland Food Bank.

