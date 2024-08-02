Lake County Captains to Host Celebration of the Creation of Cleveland Football's Biggest Bark
August 2, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Lake County Captains News Release
EASTLAKE, OH - The Lake County Captains are excited to announce that they will be hosting a celebration of the creation of Cleveland Football's iconic fan section. The celebration will take place at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake on Saturday, September 21 from approximately 4-8 p.m.
It will pay tribute to the creation of Cleveland Football's iconic fan section that became a longtime staple at Cleveland Municipal Stadium. Hosting the event will be former Browns Pro Bowl cornerbacks Hanford Dixon and Frank Minnifield, who have been credited with creating Cleveland's biggest bark in the 80s at Baldwin Wallace College.
Additional guests, which will include former Browns Alumni from this era, will be announced soon. Tickets will go on sale Friday, August 2, 2024. To purchase tickets, please visit CaptainsBaseball.com, or call the Lake County Captains Box Office at (440) 975-8085. A portion of each ticket sold will be donated to the Cleveland Food Bank.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from August 2, 2024
- Lake County Captains to Host Celebration of the Creation of Cleveland Football's Biggest Bark - Lake County Captains
- South Bend Cubs Release 2025 Schedule - South Bend Cubs
- South Bend Cubs Want Your Feedback on 2024 Season - South Bend Cubs
- South Bend Cubs Replica Jersey Giveaway, a New Corporal Paul Deguch Community Service Award Winner, and Two Fireworks Shows Headline Four Winds Field this Week - South Bend Cubs
- Captains Fall to Sky Carp 3-2 in 10-Inning Pitchers' Duel - Lake County Captains
- Anderson's Blast Topples TinCaps, 5-4 - West Michigan Whitecaps
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lake County Captains Stories
- Lake County Captains to Host Celebration of the Creation of Cleveland Football's Biggest Bark
- Captains Fall to Sky Carp 3-2 in 10-Inning Pitchers' Duel
- Bazzana's Grand Slam Helps Power Captains' Doubleheader Sweep
- Sky Carp vs. Captains Series-Opener Suspended
- Sky Carp vs. Captains Series-Opener Suspended