Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (7:05 PM at Lansing)

August 2, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Friday, August 2, 2024 l Game # 34 (100)

Jackson Field l Lansing, Mich. l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (20-13, 54-45) at Lansing Lugnuts (15-18, 47-51)

RH Jose Franco (0-2, 3.10) vs. RH Wander Guante (1-1, 3.24)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) battle the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliate of the Oakland Athletics) in the fourth game of a six-game series.

Streaks : The Dragons are 20-10 (.667) over their last 30 games. They are 41-26 (.612) over their last 67 (since May 12).

In the Standings : The Dragons are in first place in the East Division of the Midwest League (Second Half). They hold a one and one-half game lead over West Michigan for the available playoff spot.

Last Game: Thursday : Dayton 13, Lansing 9 (11 innings). The Dragons broke an 8-8 tie with five runs in the top of the 11th inning, keyed by a two-run home run by Hector Rodriguez and a three-run triple by Victor Acosta. The Dragons had 20 hits in the game including four by Cam Collier, who had a home run, and three each by Acosta and Carlos Jorge. The Dragons were 8 for 19 with runners in scoring position. Neither team had an error in the game.

Current Series (July 30-August 4 at Lansing) : Dayton is 2-1 in the series.

Dayton team stats in series : .347 batting average (42 for 121); 9.0 runs/game (27 R, 3 G); 5 home runs; 0 stolen bases; 6.11 ERA (28 IP, 19 ER); 1 error.

Team Notes

Over the last two games, the Dragons have scored 25 runs on 35 hits. They have batted .398 as a team, going 35 for 88 with five home runs. They are 14 for 32 (.438) with runners in scoring position.

The Dragons are 11-2 when their starting pitcher goes 6+ innings; 35-8 when the starter goes 5+.

The Dragons rank second in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (8,018), trailing #1 Indianapolis (8,147).

Player Notes

Cam Collier over his last seven games: 12 for 25 (.480), 2 HR, 5 RBI, 3 2B.

Carter Graham has a four-game hitting streak, going 7 for 16 (.438), 2 HR, 8 RBI, 2 2B.

Leo Balcazar over his last eight games: 11 for 33 (.333), 1 HR, 6 RBI, 1 2B, 1 SB.

Ethan O'Donnell has a five-game hitting streak, batting .381 (8 for 21), 2 2B.

Hector Rodriguez over his last nine games has 3 HR, 12 RBI.

Carlos Jorge over his last nine games: 10 for 29 (.345), 2 HR, 3 2B, 7 BB.

John Murphy over his last 17 games w/Dayton: 23.1 IP, 11 H, 5 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 26 SO, 0.39 ERA.

Reliever Simon Miller over his first nine outings since being called up from Daytona: 16.1 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 7 BB, 18 SO, 1.65 ERA, 2 Sv.

Starting pitcher Ryan Cardona over his last four starts has gone 20.2 innings, allowing just seven hits and four runs (1.74 ERA).

Starter Jose Franco over his last four starts: 14 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 4 BB, 11 SO, 1.29 ERA.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Saturday, August 3 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Mason Pelio (0-3, 12.38) at Lansing LH Will Johnston (4-4, 5.06)

Sunday, August 4 (1:05 pm): Dayton RH Gabriel Aguilera (1-3, 4.76) at Lansing RH Luis Morales (1-1, 3.60)

Dragons "On the Air": Every home and road game will be broadcast on radio on WONE 980-AM as Tom Nichols and Patrick Geshan call the action. Games are also available at daytondragons.com and wone.com; and on a mobile device through either the Dragons mobile app or the iHeart Radio app. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 home games on Dayton's CW (Channel 26, available on Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013; available on DirecTV and Dish Network channel 26). Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play on all games and be joined by WDTN TV's Jack Pohl on most telecasts.

Dragons Ticket Information : daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2024 Schedule : milb.com/dayton/schedule

