South Bend Cubs Release 2025 Schedule

SOUTH BEND, IN - In conjunction with Major League Baseball, the South Bend Cubs have announced the club's 2025 Midwest League schedule. The Cubs will open the season on the road on Friday, April 4 against the Beloit Sky Carp in Wisconsin. It will be the third season in a row South Bend begins the slate on the road, after opening at Quad Cites in 2023 and 2024. South Bend's home opener will come the following week on Tuesday, April 8 versus the Peoria Chiefs, the High-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals.

The 2025 season features a 132-game regular season schedule that begins April 4 and ends September 7. Teams will once again play six-game series and have every Monday off. Unlike 2024, there will be no Monday games played in 2025. The Cubs will face off against every team in the Midwest League at least once, and additionally every team will have a 4-day break to coincide with MLB's All-Star Week, falling from July 14 through July 17.

South Bend's home schedule highlights include games on Mother's Day (May 11), Memorial Day Weekend (May 23-25), a home game on Independence Day, and games following at home on July 5 and 6. Plus, before Michiana kids go back to school, South Bend will host a 12-game homestand from July 29 to August 10. The Cubs will also conclude the regular season at home, hosting the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers from September 2-7. Game times will be announced at a later date, pending approval from Major League Baseball.

Opponent Breakdown (in order of first appearance on schedule)

Beloit: 18 games (9 home, 9 away)

Peoria: 18 games (9 home, 9 away)

West Michigan: 6 games (0 home, 6 away)

Cedar Rapids: 18 games (6 home, 12 away)

Fort Wayne: 18 games (12 home, 6 away)

Lansing: 6 games (0 home, 6 away)

Wisconsin: 18 games (12 home, 6 away)

Quad Cities: 12 games (6 home, 6 away)

Great Lakes: 6 games (6 home, 0 away)

Lake County: 6 games (6 home, 0 away)

Dayton: 6 games (0 home, 6 away)

Fans looking to secure tickets for the 2025 season can contact the South Bend Cubs Front Office to sign up for one of our season seat packages. Partial plans start at just $150 and they come with access to a ticket-exchange policy that can accommodate even the busiest of schedules. Full season packages are also available to local businesses looking for additional opportunities to reward hard working employees and/or to entertain important customers. For more details on packages and available seat locations, please call the South Bend Cubs at (574) 235-9988. Click here for details on various ticket packages and group information.

Details on the team's individual game on-sale date, weekly promotions, theme nights, and giveaways for the 2025 season will be released in the off-season.

