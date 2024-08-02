Kernels Commit Three Errors, Loons' Pitching K's Nine in 5-2 Win

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa. - The Great Lakes Loons (50-49) (16-17) took advantage of three Cedar Rapids Kernels (55-43) (18-16) errors taking their third straight, the score 5-2 on an 85-degree clear Friday night at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

- Jose Rodriguez went five innings, the third Loons reliever to go that long this season. The right-hander struck out three.

- Up 3-2 in the fifth inning, Rodriguez worked around two singles with a double play. He stranded three in the final two frames.

- Great Lakes' go-ahead run was unearned. Tied at two in the fifth inning, Nick Biddison singled and stole second base. Noah Miller then grounded one to first base. Kevin Maitan made both a throwing and fielding error plating a run.

- A back pick effort to get Kyle Nevin off first in the seventh put him in scoring position. The Loons added two RBI doubles.

- Luis Rodriguez and Noah Miller each roped a ball off the right field wall, to increase the lead to 5-2.

- Great Lakes tallied two in the second inning. Jake Gelof started the scoring with his second homer of the year. Gelof hit it 362 to right field. Luis Rodriguez brought home Sam Mongelli with a single. Mongelli singled and stole second base.

- After two scoreless innings, Maddux Bruns permitted two singles and a walk, pulling Cedar Rapids within one.

- Garrett McDaniels allowed two hits but finished strong with a punchout. The left-hander struck out the side in the fourth.

With the Loons win, they now have a winning record. It is the first time Great Lakes is above .500 since July 6th.

Great Lakes goes for a fourth straight win of the season tomorrow Saturday, August 3rd. The first pitch is at 7:35 pm.

