Captains Fall to Sky Carp 3-2 in 10-Inning Pitchers' Duel

August 2, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

EASTLAKE, OH - Beloit Sky Carp (16-17, 46-50) LF Dalvy Rosario made a diving catch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 10th, denying Lake County Captains (18-14, 59-39) 2B Jake Fox of a walk-off extra-base hit and handing the Captains a 3-2 loss on Thursday at Classic Auto Group Park.

Fox, MLB Pipeline's No. 17 Cleveland prospect, drilled a line drive to deep left, but Rosario sprawled to his right to make a game-ending diving catch.

The Sky Carp took the lead in the top of the 10th inning on a go-ahead fielder's choice by RF Brett Roberts. Lake County RHP Allan Hernández followed by retiring three straight batters with runners on second and third.

Hernández entered after Lake County tied the game in the bottom of the ninth. With runners on first and second and nobody out, RF Esteban González roped a game-tying RBI double, but 3B Tyresse Turner was thrown out at home plate trying to score the winning run. With LF Isaiah Greene at the plate, Beloit LHP Evan Taylor picked off González and struck out Greene to keep the game tied.

Before the bottom of the ninth, Lake County had been held scoreless for eight innings and Beloit for seven. The Sky Carp struck first in the top of the first on an RBI single from 1B Brock Vradenburg before Captains 1B Maick Collado rolled an RBI single in the bottom half. In the top of the second, Rosario hit a lead-off home run to regain a 2-1 lead.

Beloit starter Thomas White (ND), MLB Pipeline's No. 3 Miami prospect and No. 4 overall LHP prospect, pitched five innings, allowing one run on three hits, striking out eight and walking one. After RHP Josh White tallied his fourth blown save in the bottom of the ninth, Taylor (4-4) earned the win by pitching a scoreless 10th.

In his High-A home debut, Lake County starter Dylan DeLucia (ND) pitched a Minor League-best 4.2 innings, allowing two runs on three hits, striking out five and walking two on his 24th birthday. DeLucia retired 10 of his last 11 batters faced. RHP Zach Jacobs then twirled 3.1 scoreless, no-hit innings of relief, fanning four and walking one. Hernández (0-2) garnered the loss, allowing an unearned run on the go-ahead fielder's choice in the top of the 10th.

First pitch for the fourth game of this week's scheduled six-game series between the Captains and Sky Carp is scheduled for Friday night at 7 p.m. It will be Women in Sports Night and Girl Scout Night at the ballpark, where the team will also host Friday Night Fireworks after the game.

The contest will be broadcast on the Bally Live app and MiLB.TV, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.

Notes To Know

- The Captains tied a single-season franchise record with 166 stolen bases in the bottom of the fourth when OF Esteban González stole his 38th bag between Single-A Lynchburg and Lake County. The 2009 Captains also swiped 166 bases.

- RHP Zach Jacobs has spun 8.2 straight scoreless innings of relief. His 2.05 ERA as a reliever is the second-lowest among Midwest League relievers with 40-plus innings pitched.

- OF Jorge Burgos has hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games, batting .302 (13-for-43) with three homers and seven RBI during that span.

