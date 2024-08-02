South Bend Cubs Replica Jersey Giveaway, a New Corporal Paul Deguch Community Service Award Winner, and Two Fireworks Shows Headline Four Winds Field this Week

There are only 18 more opportunities to make the best summer memories in baseball, with the South Bend Cubs at Four Winds Field. Don't miss out this week, as the in-state rival Fort Wayne TinCaps come to town for a fresh six-game series.

The Cubs and TinCaps will square off Tuesday through Saturday in games scheduled for 7:05 PM, before a Sunday matinee concludes the series at 2:05 PM. Tickets for this series are going fast, secure your seats to make sure you can start the month of August with some fun, paired with Cubs baseball.

It is sure to be a 'sweet' homestand as well. With the TinCaps at Four Winds Field, it's only right that this week's opponent hot dog carries as a node to Fort Wayne's Johnny Appleseed history. This week's opponent dog, available at 'Smash' is the Apple Pie Dog. The South Bend Cubs classic all-beef hot dog will be topped with a sweet apple chutney.

In the same sense, you can always get your dessert fix at 'Sweet Spot', but you're going to especially want to make a trip there in the next six games. The homestand food item for the Fort Wayne series is our new Dessert Poutine. The typically savory Canadian staple will feature a sweet-tooth touch of funnel fries, vanilla ice cream, and caramel sauce.

Tuesday, August 6

Paws and Claws Night: Bring your dog to the ballpark to enjoy the game and White Claws are just $4. Dog owners must fill out a waiver prior to entry. QR codes are available at the gates. Gates open at 6:00 PM.

Triple Play Tuesday: This ticket bundle includes a game ticket, jumbo hot dog, and 16 oz. fountain soda, all for just $14 if you purchase in advance or $15 on the day of the game. Presented by Kayem Foods.

Wednesday, August 7

Back to School Fireworks: Before the kids go back to school enjoy a spectacular fireworks show after the game. Presented by 1st Source Bank, WNDU, U93. Gates open at 6:00 PM.

Silver Sluggers Night: Fans 60 years old and above can purchase a half price ticket to select Wednesday games during the 2024 season. Presented by Sterling Healthcare.

Thursday, August 8

Thirsty Thursday: Enjoy 16 oz. fountain sodas and 16 oz. domestic draft beer for just $2. Plus, select craft beers are only $4. Presented by Bud Light, Pepsi, and Real Rock 103.9 The Bear. Gates open at 6:00 PM.

Friday, August 9

Fantastic Friday Fireworks: Enjoy a spectacular fireworks show after the game! Presented by 1st Source Bank, WNDU-TV, and U93. Gates open at 5:00 PM.

Scouts BSA Night: A special night for Boy Scouts in the area is planned. An experience of attending a South Bend Cubs game, camping out overnight on the field and taking in a movie, and a wake-up call with breakfast provided. Presented By Indiana Donor Network.

Saturday, August 10

Fallen Heroes Night: The Corporal Paul Deguch Community Service Award is presented annually on Fallen Heroes Day to a South Bend Cubs player who demonstrates outstanding community service. The award is sponsored by Midland Engineering Co. and is in honor of Corporal Paul Deguch, a City of South Bend police officer, who was killed in the line of duty in August 1997. Presented By Midland Engineering Company. Gates open at 5:00 PM.

Spin to Win Saturday: Nine lucky contestants could win a 50" Smart TV, Martin's Super Market gift card, Visa gift card, Apple iPad, or $500 CASH, by spinning our wheel of prizes between innings. Must be 18 years old or older to enter and must be present to win. Presented by Indiana 811, Real Rock 103.9 the Bear, and WSBT-TV.

Sunday, August 11

Sunday FUNday: Arrive early for a special autograph session with the South Bend Cubs players and play catch on the field before the game. Presented by ABC-57, U93. Games open at Noon.

South Bend Cubs Youth Replica Jersey Giveaway: Perfect for autographs! The first 750 fans 12 and under will receive a South Bend Cubs Youth Replica Powder Blue Jersey. Presented by Indiana 811.

