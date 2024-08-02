South Bend Cubs Want Your Feedback on 2024 Season

August 2, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







Consistently year-after-year, the South Bend Cubs rely on the organization's fan survey that is distributed to Four Winds Field fans and guests for the purpose of making the next season better than the last. The South Bend Cubs aim is to thrill their fans, in the hopes of making a day at the ballpark the best memory possible.

The 2024 edition of the fan feedback survey is available online now. The short, eight-question survey reflects on all things about the ballpark experience. Fans are encouraged to post honest feedback, as that is the best way any necessary adjustments can be made for the next season.

"Fan feedback is essential to creating a fun and memorable experience at Four Winds Field," said South Bend Cubs Team President Joe Hart. "Every aspect of our organization is looked at with a microscope to see how we can improve all departments. We strive to not only bring fresh, new ideas to each season but also to remain as the gold standard for guest service."

All completed surveys will be entered into a raffle for ten prizes, and one grand prize. Each of the ten prizes will include a four-pack of tickets for a South Bend Cubs game in the 2025 season. The grand prize is a $150 gift card to Martin's Super Markets. One entry per person.

The South Bend Cubs continuously strive to give all that pass through the Four Winds Field turnstiles the greatest experience there could be. This season, Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ made his South Bend return to meet fans and sign autographs. Major League Baseball Hall-of-Famer and former Chicago Cub Fred McGriff also took some time to stop in South Bend for an appearance.

Because of the work put in by the Front Office, as well as the unwavering support from the Michiana community, the organization is able to bring in the best player appearances, schedule the most exciting promotions and giveaways, and build Four Winds Field into what is has become today, as well as what it will look like in the future.

There are just 18 home games remaining in the 2024 season. The Cubs will return home to face the in-state rival Fort Wayne TinCaps on August 6 at 7:05 PM. The six-game homestand will run through August 11. Secure your seats now, as the club expects large attendance numbers for the final 18 home games of the year.

