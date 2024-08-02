Whitecaps, TinCaps, Weather Capped
August 2, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
West Michigan Whitecaps News Release
FORT WAYNE, IN - The fourth game of the West Michigan Whitecaps six-game series against the Fort Wayne TinCaps was postponed after heavy rains and spotty thunderstorms made field conditions unplayable Friday night at Parkview Field.
Scattered showers moved through Fort Wayne, Indiana, throughout Friday afternoon that at the time brought heavy rains and ultimately forced the postponement in the evening. The Whitecaps have taken the first three games of this series and can clinch a series victory with a win in any of the three remaining contests over the weekend.
The 'Caps and TinCaps are now scheduled for a doubleheader on Saturday, with the first pitch at 5:05 pm. The Whitecaps send pitchers Joe Miller and Jaden Hamm to the mound for the twinbill, while the TinCaps counter with hurlers Sam Whiting and Isaiah Lowe.
UP NEXT
After the doubleheader, the Whitecaps wrap up this six-game series against the Fort Wayne TinCaps with a Sunday matinee on Sunday at 1:05 pm. Pitchers Carlos Marcano and Enmanuel Pinales get the starts for West Michigan and Fort Wayne. Tune into the broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 12:50 pm on 106.1 FM ' The Ticket ' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids to catch all the action. Don't miss out on the excitement; get your tickets for all 2024 home contests, or listen to the games live at whitecapsbaseball.com.
