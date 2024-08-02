Tanner's Grand Slam Highlights Dragons' Third Straight Win in Lansing

Lansing, Mich. - Dayton's Logan Tanner hit a grand slam home run in the eighth inning and Cam Collier continued his hot hitting as the Dragons defeated the Lansing Lugnuts 7-2 on Friday night. The win was the third straight for the Dragons.

Dayton collected 11 hits in the game after producing 35 over the previous two games. The Dragons have scored 32 runs over their last three games.

With the win, the Dragons increased their lead in the second half playoff race to two games over West Michigan. There are 32 games to play.

Game Summary:

The Dragons scored single runs in the third and fourth innings to take a 2-1 lead over the Lugnuts. Run-scoring singles by Ethan O'Donnell in the third and Cade Hunter in the fourth produced the runs. Lansing scored in the fifth to tie the game at 2-2.

The Dragons took the lead for good in the seventh inning. Hunter reached on a bunt single to start the inning, advanced to second on the same play on a throwing error by the pitcher, went to third on a wild pitch, and scored on a sacrifice fly by Carter Graham to make it 3-2.

In the bottom of the seventh, Lansing produced a serious threat, putting runners at second and third with two outs, but Dayton's Easton Sikorski entered the game from the bullpen to get the final out of the inning and hold the lead.

In the top of the eighth, the Dragons loaded the bases on a walk to Hector Rodriguez followed by singles by Cam Collier and Leo Balcazar. Logan Tanner followed with a grand slam home run to left field to give the Dragons a commanding 7-2 lead. The homer was Tanner's seventh of the season.

Sikorski tossed scoreless baseball over the final two innings for his first save.

Dragons starting pitcher Jose Franco worked four and two-thirds innings, allowing just one run on four hits with two walks and two strikeouts to lower his earned run average to 2.94 on the year.

The Dragons 11-hit attack was led by Tanner's grand slam, the second of the year for the Dragons. Hunter was 3 for 4 with a run scored and an RBI. Collier had two hits including a double and scored two runs. Ethan O'Donnell had two hits including a triple.

Collier is batting .467 over his last eight games, going 14 for 30 with two home runs and four doubles.

Up Next: The Dragons (21-13, 55-45) play at Lansing against the Lugnuts (15-19, 47-52) on Saturday at 7:05 pm in the fourth game of the six-game series. Mason Pelio (0-3, 12.38) will start for the Dragons against Lansing's Will Johnston (4-4, 5.06).

