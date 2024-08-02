Jenkins Collects First RBI, But Kernels Fall Short Against Great Lakes 5-2

Cedar Rapids, IA - Walk Jenkins collected his first high-A RBI on a third-inning single, but it was not enough as Great Lakes topped Cedar Rapids for the third night, 5-2.

For the fourth game to begin the series, Great Lakes got on the board first. To begin the top half of the second, Jake Gelof lifted a solo home run to right to put the Loons on top 1-0. Behind him, Sam Mongelli reached on a single, and after he stole second, he scored on a Luis Rodriguez RBI base hit to double the Loons lead to 2-0.

In the third, Cedar Rapids rallied to tie it. To begin the frame, Salas singled and after he moved to second on a walk, he scored on a Walker Jenkins single to make it 2-1. After Jenkins moved to second on a wild pitch and to third on a groundout, he came home on a Rubel Cespedes RBI base hit to tie the game at 2-2.

But that was it for Kernels' scoring on the night. Jose Rodriguez came on out of the Great Lakes bullpen and posted five scoreless innings to end the game, allowing no runs on five hits with three strikeouts and just one walk to earn the 15-out save.

With Rodriguez locking things down, Great Lakes took the lead it would never lose in the fifth. After Nick Biddison singled with two outs in the frame, he stole second and scored a batter later on an error to put the Loons back on top at 3-2.

In the seventh, the Loons added some insurance. Kyle Nevin walked to begin the inning. After an error moved him to second, Luis Rodriguez drove him home with an RBI double. Two batters later, Noah Miller notched an RBI double of his own, scoring Rodriguez and upping the Great Lakes lead to 5-2, the score that would be the final.

Nolan Santos was a highlight on the mound for the Kernels in the loss. The right-hander kept his high-A ERA at 0.00 across his first four outings, not allowing a base runner in his 2.1 innings of work.

The loss is the Kernels' third straight in the series with Great Lakes and drops Cedar Rapids to 55-43 on the year and 18-16 in the second half. Game five of the series with the Loons is set for Saturday at 6:35, with Connor Prielipp on the mound opposite Peter Heubeck.

