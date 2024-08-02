Homers, Bosacker Pace Bandits to Third-Straight Win

Peoria, Illinois - The Quad Cities River Bandits hit two home runs and got a quality start from Ethan Bosacker to lead the club to a 6-1 victory over the Peoria Chiefs on Friday night at Dozer Park.

After smacking three home runs as part of a 15-run, 16-hit showing on Thursday, Quad Cities received its first of three home runs Friday from Spencer Nivens. For the second time in as many ballgames the outfielder blasted the Bandits into the lead, breaking a 1-1 tie in the fifth inning with a two-run shot, his seventh of the season.

That lead would be plenty for Bosacker, whose only blemish was a Chase Davis RBI-single in the third. The right-hander worked a High-A best 6.0 innings and did not issue a walk, while striking out a pair.

After Carson Roccaforte capped off a two-double night with an RBI in the seventh, the Bandits turned to the long-ball again on a two-run homer from Shervyen Newton- the infielder's second in nine games with Quad Cities this season.

Chase Isbell (2.0 IP) and Natanael Garabitos (1.0 IP) combined for three-scoreless innings to close out the game. Both arms followed their starter's lead and did not allow a walk.

Bosacker (3-1) earned the win for Quad Cities- the first River Bandits to win three-straight starts this season- while Hancel Rincon (7-6) was tagged with the loss for Peoria despite putting together a quality start of his own (6.0 IP, 3 R).

Having secured a split of the six-game set, Quad Cities returns to Dozer Park on Saturday for the first of two chances to secure a series win. Frank Mozzicato (5-8, 3.26) is scheduled to get the start opposite Peoria's Pete Hansen (4-6, 3.83). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

