Modern Woodmen Park Receives Third-Straight Nomination for Best Ballpark

February 19, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Quad Cities River Bandits News Release







Davenport, Iowa - For the third-consecutive time, Davenport's Modern Woodmen Park has been nominated for "Best Minor League Ballpark" in USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. Selected by a panel of editors and industry experts, the home of the Quad Cities River Bandits earned its 2025 nomination after winning the publication's inaugural vote in 2014 and follow-up vote in 2024.

"We are so proud that our great ballpark, Modern Woodmen Park, has been named America's 'best minor league ballpark' the last two times USA TODAY /10Best has held these awards," said River Bandits' owner Dave Heller. "With baseball's only full-sized Ferris wheel greeting fans behind the left field wall, the beautiful Centennial Bridge down the right field line, and the mighty Mississippi River in between, there really is no better place to watch a game. Add in that you're surrounded by the nicest people in America and you have all the ingredients for a fantastic night out with family and friends."

Fans can vote for Modern Woodmen Park and see the full list of nominees at 10best.usatoday.com under the "Readers' Choice" tab. Voting is open to the public with no sign-up required and ends on Monday, March 17 at 11:59 p.m. EDT. Fans are eligible to vote once per day, per browser. The top 10 winners, as ranked by USA TODAY 10Best readers, will be announced on Friday, March 26 at 12:00 p.m. EDT.

Built in 1931, Modern Woodmen Park is the fourth-oldest ballpark in Minor League Baseball and has been home to 10 affiliated Davenport-based clubs and hundreds of future Major League players. Since the Quad Cities franchise was purchased by Main Street Baseball in 2007, Modern Woodmen Park has undergone several major renovations and seen numerous additions including a 110-foot-tall Ferris Wheel and its iconic amusement deck, which boasts the only double-decker carousel in baseball along with numerous other in-park amusement rides for fans of all ages. Named one of the nation's best by the likes of USA Today, Bleacher Report, Ballpark Digest, and Parade Magazine, the ballpark also sports its own cornfield, a 690-square-foot 4K video board, 20 luxury suites, and five unique group areas.

