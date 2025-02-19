2024 Midwest League Champion Lake County Captains Unveil Action-Packed 2025 Promotional Schedule

EASTLAKE, OHIO - The Lake County Captains are excited to unveil an electrifying promotional schedule for the 2025 season, packed with can't-miss theme nights, historic celebrations, and unforgettable giveaways. Fans can secure their seats now, with single-game tickets officially on sale and exclusive Guaranteed Giveaways available for purchase to ensure they don't miss out on the most coveted collectibles of the season.

NEW 2025 Promo biggest highlights:

Chili Cook-Off Night - April 12th: Get ready for a fiery night of fun at the Lake County Captains Chili Cook-Off as we take on West Michigan! Sample the best chili around, vote for your favorite, and see who takes home the Chili Champion title!

1995 Tribe Anniversary Night- June 14th: Celebrating 30 years since Cleveland's unforgettable 1995 season with a night dedicated to one of the greatest teams in baseball history. Exclusive, collect them all series baseball card bobblehead giveaway of Sandy Alomar presented by Minute Men.

Christmas in July & Jhonkensy Noel Big Christmas Bobblehead Giveaway- July 19th: Enjoy Christmas caroling, festive ballpark decor and holiday themed treats. Gift yourself a Jhonkensey Noel BIG CHRISTMAS Bobblehead courtesy of Streb Electric.

Bubble Fest Night - July 20th: A fan-favorite event featuring bubbles galore, interactive activities, and the most unique ballpark atmosphere of the summer.

The First-Ever Travis Bazzana Bobblehead Giveaway- July 26th: Be part of history during our All Around the World Night, featuring food, beverage and culture from countries around the world. Score the first ever down under Travis Bazzana bobblehead, presented by Onyx Creative.

State Fair Weekend - August 15th-17th: Step right up for a weekend of classic fair fun, including carnival games, delicious eats, and a ballpark experience like no other.

1995 Tribe Anniversary Night- August 16th: Celebrating 30 years since Cleveland's unforgettable 1995 season with a night dedicated to one of the greatest teams in baseball history. Exclusive, collect them all series baseball card bobblehead giveaway of Jim Thome, presented by Minute Men..

1995 Tribe Anniversary Night- September 6th: Celebrating 30 years since Cleveland's unforgettable 1995 season with a night dedicated to one of the greatest teams in baseball history. Exclusive, collect them all series baseball card bobblehead giveaway of Carlos Baerga, presented by Minute Men.

Fan-Favorite Promotions Return:

Seven Spectacular Fireworks Shows: Back by popular demand, the Captains will light up the summer sky with dazzling post-game fireworks displays throughout the season.

Northeast Ohio Wrestling Night - June 28th: Get ready to rumble as the Lake County Captains face off against the West Michigan Whitecaps! We're bringing the thrill of Northeast Ohio wrestling straight to the ballpark with live mascot wrestling brawl, meet-and-greets with wrestling stars, special entrances & in-game hype, and exclusive NEO Wrestling night merch.

Star Wars Night - August 22th: Get ready to blast off to a galaxy far, far away at Star Wars Night at the ballpark! Whether you're a Jedi Master or a Sith Lord, this is the event you've been waiting for. From epic cosplay to themed activities, special Star Wars appearances, and exclusive merchandise, it's the ultimate fan experience. Come celebrate the Force with fellow enthusiasts-may the lightsabers be bright, the Wookiee roar loud, and the game a legendary showdown.

Random Jersey Night & Championship Jersey Giveaway- August 23: Back by popular demand, the most unpredictable wardrobe night. Rock your favorite, unique jersey to the ballpark and collect a Gold Champions jerseys when you walk in, presented by Stanley Steemer.

Cleveland Sports History Nights - September 5th: Relive legendary moments from the city's rich sports history with specialty theme nights honoring Cleveland's best athletes plus ten cent beer pre-game.

In addition, fan favorite weekly promos will also return:

Community Champions Tuesdays: We're shining the spotlight on local heroes who make a real difference in Cleveland. Don't miss this chance to honor those who serve, while enjoying an evening of ballpark fun!

Camp & Senior Wednesday, Presented by Medical Mutual: Get ready, seniors - this one's for you! We're rolling out the red carpet with special events including baseball bingo.

Dawg Night Thursdays: Who says only humans can enjoy a ballgame? All dogs get in for FREE and are treated to a special night featuring our very own bat dog, Mokoro, who'll steal your heart. This is one night you'll be barking about for weeks!

Fireworks Fridays: Come join us for a dazzling display of lights and colors that'll leave you in awe. Fireworks Fridays run throughout June, July, and August - it's the perfect way to end the week with a bang!

Unforgettable Giveaway Saturdays: Looking for something rare and exclusive? You'll have the chance to snag ultra-rare merchandise based on our special promotional schedule.

Family Fun Sundays, Presented by Classic Auto Group: Bring the whole family out for a day filled with activities that everyone - no matter their age - can enjoy. Sunday's feature pre-game catch on the field, autographs on the concourse and post-game kids run the bases. We're all about creating memories and fun for the whole family!

To secure your spot at these unmissable events and all the other exciting games on the schedule, fans can head over to Lake County Captains or visit the Captains ticket site directly at Lake County Captains Single Game Tickets.

Guaranteed Giveaways are available for a limited time. Purchase the opportunity for early entry on any premium giveaway game date and guarantee yourself a seat and a giveaway item! Available through Sunday, February 23 only.

