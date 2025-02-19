Border Brouhaha Softball Slam Featuring Football Legend Mason Crosby July 27

BELOIT, WI- The Sky Carp, in collaboration with Green Bay Packers legend Mason Crosby and TEAM LAMMI, are thrilled to announce the highly anticipated Border Brouhaha Softball Slam, a spirited charity softball game set to take place on July 27 at the picturesque ABC Supply Stadium. This exciting event will bring together football legends and beloved celebrities from Wisconsin and Illinois, with the goal of raising vital funds for Make-A-Wish Wisconsin.

Mason Crosby, an iconic figure in Packers history and the all-time leading scorer for the team, will take on the role of host for this inaugural event. After a remarkable 17-season journey in the NFL, with 16 of those seasons proudly spent with the Packers, Crosby recently entered retirement. He will be joined by former Packers Hall of Fame wide receiver Jordy Nelson, promising a thrilling afternoon of camaraderie and sportsmanship.

The exhilarating game will commence at ABC Supply Stadium, located at 217 Shirland Ave., with a home run derby kicking off at noon, followed by the main event starting at 1 p.m. This vibrant gathering, orchestrated by TEAM LAMMI-a renowned full-service sports marketing and entertainment agency based in Milwaukee-will provide fans with an incredible opportunity to interact closely with their favorite football stars and influential personalities.

Crosby shared his excitement for the event earlier today while hosting "The Mason Crosby Show," which airs every weekday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on 105.7 The Fan in Milwaukee.

"I am beyond thrilled to host this game in Beloit, to engage with fans, and to have fun on the softball field while raising essential funds for charity," Crosby stated passionately. "My wife, Molly, and I have been deeply moved by the incredible impact of Make-A-Wish, and we feel honored to contribute to their mission by helping raise additional funds to bring smiles to more children."

Zach Brockman, General Manager of the Sky Carp, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "We are tremendously excited to host the Brouhaha Softball Slam at our stadium. It's an extraordinary opportunity to welcome such legendary figures to our field, creating unforgettable memories for everyone involved. 2025 is a year of growth. We'll be adding many more events like this to continually add value to our community."

Details regarding additional players will be unveiled in the coming weeks, adding to the anticipation of this spectacular event.

"Make-A-Wish Wisconsin is honored be a part of this outstanding opportunity with Mason and Molly Crosby and the Beloit Sky Carp," said Forrest Doolen, senior director of marketing & communications for Make-A-Wish Wisconsin. "Mason and Molly have been Make-A-Wish champions for more than 13 years and the Beloit Sky Carp have become great supporters as well. The funds raised by this event will create life-changing wishes for local kids battling critical illnesses."

Fans can take advantage of early-bird ticket pricing, with reserved seats starting at just $35 until March 15. After this date, seats will rise to $40. For a more exclusive experience, VIP tickets-including on-field pre-game access-are available for $300. Those interested in VIP tickets, suite packages, or group sales can contact the Sky Carp box office at (608) 362-2272 for detailed information. Tickets can be conveniently purchased at https://link.edgepilot.com/s/dbf41f89/ceegKivHw0Gs23sIVomTWw?u=https://mlb.tickets.com/?agency=MILB_MPV%26orgid=55549%26pid-30967 or directly through the Sky Carp box office.

For those looking to join in as sponsors, TEAM LAMMI can be reached at cbarnes@team-lammi.com. Don't miss this chance to be part of a historic day filled with sports, entertainment, and a heartfelt cause!

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

