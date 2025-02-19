GameTime Fun Park, West Michigan Whitecaps Reveal Logo, Announce Improvements and Promotions

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (Feb 19, 2025) - It's almost GameTime! As GameTime Fun Park prepares for their grand opening on April 1 (not an April Fool's joke), the West Michigan Whitecaps have released the new GameTime logo, as well as a list of the initial improvements and featured promotions coming to the entertainment venue formerly known as AJ's Family Fun Center.

The sleek new logo was designed to deliver a more modern feel that encompasses the activities the Fun Park has been known for: go-karts and mini-golf. Look for this logo to start popping up around town as the Whitecaps spread the word of new opportunities this provides their fans.

"We're so excited to tie in GameTime fun with the ballpark experience for groups and private events," said VP of Sales, Dan Morrison. "If you've got a group coming to a ballgame, what better place to meet beforehand than a go-kart track? Get your blood pumping, then take the quick walk across the parking lot to enjoy a thrilling Whitecaps game. Our sales team is equipped to handle all the legwork ahead of time, allowing you and your group to have a relaxed, fun-filled day."

While baseball-related group outings and events are a perk, the GameTime improvements and promotions are about expanding family entertainment offerings to the entire West Michigan community. "The changes will allow us to provide fun community experiences beyond baseball season," said CEO and Managing Partner Joe Chamberlin. "We're committed to maintaining GameTime Fun Park's legacy, while introducing exciting new features that take those experiences to a whole new level."

Major improvements include a redesigned go-kart track, combining the existing tracks into one expanded circuit. Racers will put the pedal to the metal in upgraded, high-performance karts with enhanced safety features. The mini-golf course is undergoing extensive landscaping improvements, while the facility's exterior will be refreshed with new signage and an updated outdoor tent area for patrons to catch some shade on hot, summer days.

In Whitecaps fashion, new promotions will be added throughout the season, but starting in April, the park will offer unlimited attraction wristbands Monday through Thursday. Throwback Thursdays will feature $1 hot dogs, continuing the 'Caps tradition of affordable family fun. Plans are also underway to introduce designated sensory hours to accommodate guests with sensory sensitivities.

"We're excited to show off all things GameTime to our loyal customers and new visitors alike," said GameTime general manager, Linton Glover. "And if you want to be paid to be a part of this experience, we are hiring." GameTime Fun Park is currently accepting applications for the 2025 season.

You can find information about group outings, private events, employment opportunities, sponsorships, and more at the newly launched website, gametimefunpark.com, or by calling the Whitecaps front office at (616) 784-4131.

You can also follow them on social media - GameTime Fun Park on Facebook or @GameTimeFunPark on Instagram.

