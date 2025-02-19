Lugnuts to Hold Job Fair this Saturday

LANSING, Mich. - Looking to work for the Lugnuts this summer? Get your resume ready for the Lansing Lugnuts Job Fair on Saturday, February 22, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Jackson® Field™.

"I'm excited for the start of the 2025 season, and this is the perfect time to add to our team before Opening Day," said Lugnuts general manager Zac Clark. "Our employees are a vital part in what makes Lugnuts baseball special. We're looking to add high-energy people to help us make Jackson Field the place to be all spring and summer."

Job openings include seasonal and game day staff in food services, entertainment, grounds crew, guest services, retail, stadium operations, control room, box office and more.

Job fair attendees will be asked to fill out an application before receiving an on-the-spot interview. Applicants must be at least 16 years old and must present a valid ID and social security card.

For further information, visit milb.com/lansing or call (517) 485-4500.

