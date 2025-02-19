2025 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Promotional Calendar: Theme Night Ticket Packages

February 19, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - Extras! Extras! Get all the extras with Theme Night Ticket packages from the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers during the 2025 season. We have everything from Princesses to Wrestlers and Sitcom Stars to Hoop Heroes available to make your night at Neuroscience Group Field memorable when you attend these games.

Order a special ticket package and you will receive a ticket to that game and any of the extras that are included in the package. Call the Timber Rattlers Box Office at (920) 733-4152, stop by Neuroscience Group Field during regular business hours, or click on the links provided to order. Don't waste time. These offers are always popular, and tickets are limited. Tax is already included in the package price.

Princess Games with Pre-Game Tea Party (Day: Saturday, April 5; Night: Saturday, June 7): There are two chances for your princess to meet visiting royalty during the 2025 Timber Rattlers season. The game on April 5 starts at 1:10pm and the game on June 7 starts at 6:40pm. Choose the date you want to attend with these ticket packages, which include a ticket to the game and a guaranteed reservation for the pre-game tea parties with snacks and meetings with storybook princesses in the Fox Communities Credit Union Fox Club. Access to the tea party and a ticket to the game are $33/person.

DRAFT & CRAFT NIGHT (THURSDAY, APRIL 17): We heard that there is a draft coming to northeastern Wisconsin in April. The Timber Rattlers present this night to get you ready for this once-in-a-generation event. Purchase this ticket package for $20 to receive a box seat ticket and access to a pregame Meet & Greet with Aaron Nagler of Cheesehead TV and Andy Herman from Pack-A-Day Podcast. Plus, Aaron and Andy will host a special Q & A from 5:15pm to 6:00pm to answer your draft and/or Packer questions. The craft part of this evening is $3 craft beers and brats are available in the stadium for this event and the Timber Rattlers game.

Bluey Day: (Saturday, May 3): Bluey is coming back to visit with you again this season. This ticket package is $35 and includes the following: Photo opportunity with Bluey, a Brown Bag Voucher with a lunch of (hot dog, chips, and soda), and a box seat ticket. Fans with this ticket package may select the specific time slot for their photo opportunity. You will be limited to one photo with Bluey per person/family.

Yooper Weekend with Bucket Hat (Saturday, May 17 and Sunday, May 18): We are going UP there this weekend and you can, too. There is a Yooper-inspired Timber Rattlers Bucket Hat and a box seat ticket to the game available in this package for $25.

Dinosaur Night with Jersey (Thursday, May 29): This night never goes extinct. A brand-new Dinosaur-themed Timber Rattlers jersey for 2025 and a box seat ticket with the purchase of a package for this night at $45.

Basketball Night with Jersey (Tuesday, June 3): It's a slam dunk of a night at the ballpark. This ticket package includes a Timber Rattlers-themed basketball jersey and a ticket to the game for $30.

Pride Night with T-Shirt (Tuesday, June 24): Baseball is for everyone. Receive a Pride-themed Timber Rattlers T-Shirt and a box seat ticket to the game for $35.

Happy Birthday, America! (Friday, July 4): Celebrate Independence Day with this quintessentially American ticket package. A Home Run Porch ticket, an All-You-Can-Eat buffet, and a Fourth of July-themed Timber Rattlers t-shirt are included for $45.

Margaritaville Night with Straw Hat (Saturday, July 5): Our Margaritaville Night returns with select seats on the home run porch and Diamond Seats for this game to receive a Timber Rattlers straw hat, a ticket to the game, access to the All-You-Can-Eat Buffet and two drinks included starting at $45.

Pickleball Day with Paddle (Wednesday, July 9): If you missed last year's inaugural pickleball event, you don't want to miss this year's game. You receive a box seat ticket to the game and a Timber Rattlers-themed Pickleball Paddle for $29.

Golf Night (Thursday, July 10): It's Shooter's turn! Meet Christopher McDonald, who played Shooter McGavin in Happy Gilmore, in a special pregame Q & A in the Fox Communities Credit Union Fox Club with one photo or one signed item, for $65 on our first Golf Night. The package price includes a ticket to the game. Please, no gold jackets or offers to take Shooter to Red Lobster.

Girls Night Out (Tuesday, July 29): Girls Night Out is back with a VIP Option for $45 that includes a box seat ticket to the game, a Rattlers-themed sherpa bag, a glass for sampling, two drink vouchers, access to vendors before the game, and entry into the Diamond Dig drawing.

Harry PotterTM Night with Baseball Hat (Thursday, July 31): Enjoy the magic at Harry Potter™ Night Whether you belong to Gryffindor™, Hufflepuff™, Ravenclaw™ or Slytherin™, you can enjoy a Hogwarts™ house hat and a seat to the game with a special Theme Night ticket bundle for $43.

Brewers Sunday Special with Tumbler (Sunday, August 3, Sunday, August 17, & Sunday, August 31): The Timber Rattlers and the Brewers relationship has been special over the years. You can start a special relationship with this Brewers Tumbler by ordering a ticket package for any of our August Sunday home games. A box seat ticket is included with the purchase of this package for $30.

TV Sitcom Night with John O'Hurley (Thursday, August 14): The sun sets over the verdant outfield, casting a warm glow over our hallowed ballpark. Amidst the smell of freshly grilled bratwurst, an event of unparalleled sophistication unfolds. Step into a world where elegance meets the earthy charm of America's pastime. The man, the myth, the legend, Mr. John O'Hurley - J. Peterman himself from Seinfeld, graces us with his presence for a pregame Meet & Greet in the Fox Club with one picture or autograph per person. O'Hurley, his voice, a velvet echo in the annals of television history, will also host a post-game round of Seinfeld trivia in the Fox Club. Imagine the anecdotes, the laughter, the cultural impact, all retold with the charm of a bygone era. As the night wanes, you'll leave with not just memories, but a piece of living history, a story to tell at dinner parties, a moment where baseball and celebrity converged in the most unexpected, yet perfect, harmony. All for just $65.

Wrestling Night (Friday, August 15): Hornswoggle will have a Mystery Partner for the pregame Meet & Greet and postgame Q & A in the Fox Club. Plus, the gang from All-Star Championship Wrestling will have card of matches scheduled at Brews on Third before the game. Receive early admission to the stadium for the wrestling, a box seat ticket to the game, and admission to the Q & A session with a purchase of this package for $45.

Bratoberfest Weekend (Thursday, August 29 through Saturday, August 31): This package includes 2025 Wisconsin Brats jersey to go along with a ticket to one of the three consecutive days of Bratoberfest Weekend. Pick from the games on August 29, 30, and 31, purchase a Bratoberfest package, and you will receive a box seat ticket for that game and a Brats jersey for $45.

Daily Promotions were announced on Monday. Giveaways were announced on Tuesday. The final promotional calendar release of the week is Special Appearances and additional Theme Nights tomorrow.

The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers open the 2025 season at home against the Cedar Rapids Kernels on Friday, April 4. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40pm CDT.

Full-season, half-season, mini-plan, and flex packages for the 2025 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

