South Bend Cubs Announce 2025 Promotional Schedule

February 19, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

SOUTH BEND, IN - Last week, Promo Palooza introduced three VIP ticket packages with special guests coming to Four Winds Field. Today, the South Bend Cubs have announced their complete 2025 Promotional Schedule. As announced last month, single game tickets will go on sale February 26 at 10:00 a.m. Click here for ticket details.

SPECIAL GUESTS: Based off fan feedback, the South Bend Cubs have scheduled more guest appearances at Four Winds Field throughout the season. A number of VIP ticket packages are already available.

- May 22 - Two time All-Star & Cubs Hall of Famer Shawon Dunston - details below

- June 5 - The Amazing Tyler Balancing Act

- June 17 - America's Best Frisbee Dogs

- June 18 - The Grooveheads

- June 22 - Daniel Tiger

- August 2 - Zooperstars

- August 5 - America's Best Frisbee Dogs

- August 23 - Bluey - details below

- September 2 - America's Best Frisbee Dogs

- September 6 - Bucket Ruckus

VIP TICKET PACKAGES

MOTHER'S DAY BRUNCH: Celebrate Mother's Day with the South Bend Cubs on May 11 with this special offer! Our Mother's Day Brunch VIP package includes a ticket in the Pepsi Stadium Club (seating will be assigned via table cards), a two hour all-you-can-eat Bistro style buffet, and Mimosas and Bloody Mary available for purchase for those 21 and older.

ALL-STAR APPEARANCE: Chicago Cubs Hall of Famer Shawon Dunston is making a special visit to Four Winds Field on Thursday, May 22. Get to know the baseball legend during a special VIP Meet & Greet prior to the game. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for VIP guests only. Included in this package is a ticket inside the Pepsi Stadium Club, two hour all-you-can-eat Classic Ballpark Buffet, and the guaranteed opportunity to meet Shawon Dunston. Click here to purchase a VIP Ticket.

OH GOODNESS GRAVY: We're excited to welcome Bluey to Four Winds Field on August 23! Gates open at 5:00 p.m. Our first 100 VIP tickets have sold out but we are working to open up additional VIP tickets. Stay tuned!

FIREWORKS AND PRIZES: Fan favorite firework nights return with 18 shows, along with 12 chances to win a 50-inch smart TV, $500 cash, or other great prizes on Spin to Win Saturdays.

BLUE SOX HONORED: Join us on Sunday, April 27 as we celebrate the trailblazers of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League presented by The History Museum. The South Bend Cubs will wear special jerseys that honor the legacy of the South Bend Blue Sox that will be auctioned off with proceeds benefiting the History Museum. Former player appearances to be announced in the coming weeks. The History Museum staff will be dressed in replica Blue Sox uniforms and experience this powerhouse team of the 1940s-50s by viewing an original SB Blue Sox ball cap and jacket, a baseball signed by the Blue Sox team members, and more!

CANCER AWARENESS NIGHT: The South Bend Cubs join Beacon Health Systems as they stand up to cancer and support research to end cancer in our lifetime. On June 7, Players will wear special purple jerseys that will be auctioned before the game. Jersey auction winners will be able to put the last name of a cancer survivor or family member who lost their battle to honor that person. More details on auction times and jerseys will be available in the coming weeks.

LOS CABRITOS DIAS: Continuing their celebration of Latino culture, the South Bend Cubs will once again become Los Cabritos Maldichos in 2025. Dates include June 8, August 3, and August 24. Games will feature a special pre-game performance celebrating Latino culture, public address announcements in Spanish, latin music, popular Latino food items, and more.

TROPICAL GETAWAY: Join us on this laidback night celebrating our favorite paradise in left field. It's Tiki Night on June 18! Come early for a special pre-game performance by the Grooveheads and stick around after the game for a special half- hour post-game set.

A DISTURBANCE IN THE FORCE: March down to Four Winds Field on June 21 for Star Wars Night. The South Bend Cubs will take the field in limited edition Darth Vader jerseys. Plus, special appearances by Star Wars Costume Clubs the 501st Garrison and the Taakure Clan of Mandalorian Mercs. Additional costume clubs to be announced. Visit our concession stands for special food & drink items inspired by your galactic heroes.

HALFWAY TO THE HOLIDAYS: Back by popular demand is Christmas in July on July 20, presented by the Salvation Army. We're decking the halls (concourse) and celebrating the holidays a few months early. Meet Santa and try some of our favorite holiday dishes at the concession stands. Fans can bid on game worn Christmas themed jerseys with proceeds benefiting the Salvation Army KROC Center. Plus, come early for a special Christmas stocking giveaway.

GIVEAWAYS GALORE: In addition to the bobblehead series announced last month, a number of new and fan favorite giveaways have been announced. Some strictions apply. See the full giveaway schedule below:

- April 8 & 9 - Stu & Ivy Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by McCourt & Associates - Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (first 1,000 fans)

- April 13 - Cubs Hockey Jersey presented by Pyrotecnico (first 1,000 fans 18 and older)

- April 23 - Cubs Argyle Hat presented by Michelob ULTRA (first 1,000 fans 21 and older)

- April 27 - Ivy Bobblehead presented by South Bend International Airport (first 1,000 fans)

- May 11 - Crossbody Bag (first 750 moms)

- June 8 - Los Cabritos Maldichos Luchador Mask presented by Revolutionary Soccer Training (first 1,000 fans)

- June 18 - Hawaiian Shirt presented by Toyota (first 1,000 fans 18 and older)

- June 22 - South Bend Cubs t-shirt presented by South Bend Medical Foundation (first 1,000 fans)

- July 6 - Diving Pete Crow-Armstrong Bobblehead presented by Toyota (first 1,000 fans)

- July 20 - Cubs Christmas Stocking presented by the Salvation Army (first 1,000 fans)

- August 3 - Matt Shaw Bobblehead presented by 1st Source Bank (1,000 fans)

- August 6 - Barletta Boat Brick Set presented by Barletta Boats (first 500 kids 12 and under)

- August 10 - Youth Replica Road Jersey presented by Indiana 811 (first 1,000 kids 12 and under)

- August 20 - Cubs Summer tank top (first 1,000 fans)

- August 24 - Miguel Amaya Bobblehead presented by Surf Internet (first 1,000 fans)

- September 3 - Hoodie Tee presented by Bethel University (first 1,000 fans 18 and older)

Additional theme and group nights include:

- April 12 - Autism Awareness Day presented by Golden Steps ABA: Bringing awareness and understanding to those living with Autism. Limited announcements and music on this day.

- April 24 - Tri Campus College Night: Welcoming students from the University of Notre Dame, Holy Cross College, and St. Mary's College.

- May 7 - Education Day presented by MLB Playball: Morning baseball as we welcome area schools to Four Winds Field. First pitch at 11:05 a.m.

- May 9 - Strike Out Stroke presented by Beacon Health Systems Stroke Team: Join us as we raise awareness about stroke warning signs and how to be there for your friends and family in times of need.

- May 10 - Beneficiary Day presented by the Hoosier Lottery: Join us as we honor three Hoosier Heroes (one teacher, one police officer, and one firefighter) as well as the community initiatives of the Hoosier Lottery.

- May 11 - Mother's Day Celebration: Bring mom to the ballpark and fans 21 and older can celebrate with a glass of wine from Round Barn or Tabor Hill for just $4 or try a ready to drink can of Absolut Vodka Cran for just $4.

Varieties include Cranberry, Cran-Pineapple, Cran-Grape, or Cran-Raspberry.

- May 21 - Education Day presented by MLB Playball: Morning baseball as we welcome area schools to Four Winds Field. First pitch at 11:05 a.m.

- May 24 & 25 - Military Appreciation Nights presented by Legacy Heating and Air

o The South Bend Cubs will recognize and honor all military personnel. Active duty and veterans will receive two free tickets to the game, must show military ID. (Free ticket not yet available. An announcement will be made in the coming weeks when offer can be claimed.)

- June 4 - Teacher Appreciation Night

o Teachers and school administrators receive two free tickets with school ID. (Free ticket not yet available.

An announcement will be made in the coming weeks when offer can be claimed.)

- June 6 - Little League Night: Celebrate the youth baseball and softball All-Stars throughout Michiana. Baseball and softball organizations can participate in a special ticket fundraiser. Email Aric Kennedy to sign up.

- June 19 - United We Can Night presented by United Way of St. Joe County & Crossroads United Way. Help support food donations to local food banks by voting for your favorite food sculpture found around the ballpark.

- June 22 - Be My Neighbor Day featuring Daniel Tiger: It's a beautiful day in the neighborhood for a baseball game! Meet PBS Kids start Daniel Tiger during the game.

- July 4 & 5 - Independence Day Celebration: Be a part of the biggest 4th of July celebration in Michiana. The South Bend Cubs will wear special patriotic jerseys presented by CareSource. Stick around after both games for patriotic fireworks show!

- July 19 - Back to the 80's Night: GREAT SCOTT!! We're celebrating all things from the 1980s! Get your picture taken with a Delorean Time Machine and relive the 80s nostalgia.

- July 30 - Camp Day presented by CareSource: A special weekday afternoon baseball game as we welcome area summer camps to Four Winds Field. First pitch at 12:05 p.m.

- August 1 - Girl Scout Night: Girl Scout troops can purchase a special ticket to the game and participate in a pre- game parade. A limited number of groups can even spend the night! Email Drew Booth to sign up.

- August 2 - Bike Night: Bring out your motorcycle for Bike Night at Four Winds Field! The special ticket package includes a game ticket, participation in the pregame bike parade, parking, exclusive t-shirt, and a 2-hour classic ballpark buffet. Email Aric Kennedy to register.

- August 8 - Scouting America Night: Scout packs can purchase a special ticket to the game and participate in a pre- game parade. A limited number of groups can even spend the night! Email Drew Booth to sign up.

- August 9 - Fallen Heroes Night presented by Midland Engineering

o Join us as we honor our fallen heroes and award the Corporal Paul Deguch Community Service Award to a South Bend Cubs player who demonstrates outstanding community service. The award is sponsored by Midland Engineering Co. and is in honor of Corporal Paul Deguch, a City of South Bend police officer, who was killed in the line of duty in August 1997.

- August 10 - Indiana 811 Day: Each year on or around August 11th, damage prevention stakeholders across the nation emphasize the importance for both homeowners and professionals to contact 811 before they begin any project that requires moving earth.

- August 21 - Pro Wrestling Night: Do you smell what the Cubs are cooking? It's Pro Wrestling Night on August 21! Breakout your classic and newest pro wrestling tees and bring your best impersonation! A special guest will be announced in the coming days.

- September 7 - Fan Appreciation Day: Join the South Bend Cubs for the final game of the regular season with in- game giveaways and a few surprises!

